Triple-digit summer heat. Windstorms and wildfires. Snow and ice and nasty cold snaps. These are not just facts of life in the Southwest, they are stressors on the power grid that increase the likelihood of outages. As extreme weather events become more frequent, these tests to the grid will continue.
But the good news is that advanced mathematics, physics and computer science solutions are increasingly ready to help operate the grid and allow for the design of safer, more reliable systems.
Reliably operating the power grid around the clock without interruption depends on the dedicated service of tens of thousands of people across the country. Equally vital, though out of sight and unknown to the general public, is the software that network operators rely on to make decisions for operating the grid in the most reliable and cost-effective way possible.
Algorithms, like the ones we work on at Los Alamos National Laboratory, crunch thousands of scenarios to provide a kind of artificial intelligence that enables fast and accurate decision-making. This is an important area for grid innovation.
Network operators rely on day-ahead and real-time energy markets, which provide an auction system for would-be power generators competing to provide energy at the lowest possible price. The total energy in a power network must be balanced at every instant in time. Just flipping a light switch results in a power generator some place in the grid upticking its output to meet this new demand for energy.
Aggregated across millions of homes, these small and unplanned power requests present a formidable challenge in scheduling large fleets of generators to meet demand. Additionally, integrating renewable energy sources and adopting electric vehicles will substantially increase the variability of energy producers and consumers in the grid.
Then there are the aforementioned extreme weather events.
After events such as heat waves, wildfires and cold snaps, meeting consumer demand and restoring power is a largely manual, time-consuming process. Developing software that can help connect power producers to consumers during an emergency must be a key objective for our power grids.
Fortunately, software powered by advanced algorithms is now able to address these challenges by considering multiple, complex and interrelated requirements: limits of voltage, line loading, generator capability and more. These nearly autonomous algorithms could reduce the time to identify and implement emergency procedures from hours to seconds. The algorithms can also provide real-time support for decision makers to help restore power after the emergency. All this puts a self-healing, more reliable grid within reach.
It’s useful to cast our vision even further. The current hierarchical power grid design, where very large power generation facilities serve as centralized sources of energy, makes reliability more challenging. Each consumer requires multiple paths in the network to receive energy, avoiding a single point of failure. While large-scale, multi-component failures have been rare historically, the recent rise in extreme weather events and the emergence of distributed renewable energy, like rooftop solar panels, make less centralized grid designs appealing for the first time.
Combining automated day-to-day grid operations and self-healing capabilities opens up possibilities for a durable, decentralized power grid — a network of microgrids. Smaller communities would use distributed energy resources for power generation and storage, allowing them to self-sustain for significant periods and operate mostly independently from large power-generation facilities.
Decentralization would also enable peer-to-peer trading of near-free renewable power to neighboring microgrids without necessarily connecting to a large-scale power network. Continued research and investment are needed, but fast-improving algorithms and software are making this approach to power-network design an option worth considering.
In this time of upheaval for modern power systems, problem-solving capabilities at the intersection of mathematics, physics, computer science and artificial intelligence are ready to become a key component of design and operation of future power grids. Before the next big crisis, it’s time to give some of these solutions a chance to make a difference.
Carleton Coffrin and Hassan Hijazi are scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory who took top prizes in the national competition funded by Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy for developing algorithms to help improve the resiliency and efficiency of the electrical grid.