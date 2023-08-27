A UFO was spotted at a Santa Fe feeder Aug. 14. The gorgeous bird had a jaw-dropping rainbow of colors — a brilliant blue head, green body and red rump and belly. Yes, a painted bunting, a relatively rare visitor to Santa Fe. They are common in the south-central U.S. and in the coastal southeast, where I spotted my first painted bunting 27 years ago. You will never forget the place and date when you spotted your first painted bunting. The New Mexico population is limited to scattered riparian and desert shrub locations in the south and east. What a rare treat to see one in Santa Fe!
Juveniles and females don’t have the rainbow of colors, but they are beautiful in their own right with overall bright yellow-green coloring and a pale lemon-green eye ring. The males develop their bold colors in the fall of their second year.
Painted buntings feed on seed for most of the year, but during the breeding season they eat more insects as they dart through spider webs.
Males display unique “butterfly flights,” with slow, deep wing beats and undulating flight, and “moth flights,” a slow descending flight with a wing-quivering display. They are extremely territorial, viciously fighting other males by pecking and striking with their wings. These battles end with lost feathers, wounds, eye damage and sometimes even death.
Neighboring males often sing back and forth, a territorial behavior called counter-singing. Their songs are a thin, sweet continuous warble with an unbroken singsong rhythm that lasts a couple of seconds.
Females build a nest quickly, in as little as two days. Clutch size is three to four eggs that are grayish or pale bluish white with speckles of brown and gray. There can be as many as three broods. Incubation is 11 to 12 days with a nesting period of nine days. Females feed the young with no help from the male.
How to attract? A mix of sunflower and other seeds in a tube feeder with perches will do the trick. Provide low, dense vegetation of native shrubs and grasses. And of course, don’t forget to provide a birdbath.
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-
owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.