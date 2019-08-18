The Mexican spotted owl thrives on Los Alamos land

The rain came as a welcome relief to the team of biologists from Los Alamos National Laboratory. After two hours trudging over challenging terrain on Laboratory property in the heat of a June morning, there was still no sign of a family of Mexican spotted owls they had been monitoring. The owls are listed by the federal government as threatened.
Another hour passed as the team filed through the dense brush of Three-mile Canyon, with no sightings. Then, in the distance, the distinctive call of the male. Then another. The biologists moved deeper into the canyon and closer to the nest. Soon, the male and female arrived to protect their three fledglings, downy and clinging together in a large ponderosa pine. It was a heartwarming and hopeful sight.
The range of these striking owls extends from the southern Rocky Mountains in Colorado and the Colorado Plateau in southern Utah southward through Arizona and New Mexico. The owls typically nest in mixed-conifer forests and rocky canyons where human disturbance is minimal. Because much of the Laboratory’s 40 square miles remain undeveloped, with strict security controls in place, the habitat of threatened and endangered species is largely protected from human activity.
Mexican spotted owl habitat at the laboratory, like that found in Three-mile Canyon, is protected against loss or alteration, and during the owl’s breeding season, noise disturbances from construction and other activities are prohibited. The precautions the laboratory takes to protect the habitat of these owls sets it apart from other facilities in the United States. The habitat management plan developed in 1999 was novel for its time. This formal agreement between the Department of Energy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows the Laboratory to successfully execute its national security mission while protecting wildlife.
The Jemez Mountains salamander is another example of a protected species on laboratory property. When it was listed as endangered in 2013, undeveloped land at the Laboratory offered a sanctuary for the diminutive salamander, which only occurs in this region of New Mexico and spends most of its life underground.
Species not threatened or endangered also thrive in the wilderness-like setting at Los Alamos. Hunting is prohibited on laboratory property. Travelers often see large deer and elk herds and their calves. Coyotes, bears, mountain lions, and bobcats roam lab property year-round.
The unique nature of this area of the Pajarito Plateau has been recognized officially and unofficially over the past 76 years. In October 1999, then-Secretary of Energy Bill Richardson dedicated White Rock Canyon Reserve through a Department of Energy proclamation, as part of the nationwide Land Conservation Initiative at Department of Energy sites. The reserve is bounded on the south by Bandelier National Monument and on the north by the county of Los Alamos. The Rio Grande defines the reserve’s eastern boundary and across the river are Santa Fe National Forest lands. A remote and relatively undisturbed 1,000 acres are protected from laboratory operations, which serves to safeguard ecological and cultural resources.
Environmental stewardship is a vibrant part of the laboratory’s governing policies. Laboratory workers enjoy the outdoors and want to be part of preserving these resources for future generations, including their own children and grandchildren.
The laboratory’s multifaceted mission is growing in response to a dynamically evolving world. As that mission grows, Los Alamos remains committed to working with state and federal regulators to maintain the balance between mission success and environmental stewardship.
The laboratory’s biological resources program is meeting this need by training the next generation of experts, developing innovative mitigation strategies, and using the latest technology to minimize the impact of lab operations on the environment.
The fledglings that are now taking wing in Three-mile Canyon stand a better chance of survival than those in unprotected environments elsewhere in the Southwest. The laboratory’s goal is to contribute to the propagation of the Mexican spotted owl, so it can eventually be removed from the threatened species list.
It’s a goal that’s definitely worth a hoot.
Jen Payne is a deputy division leader in the Environmental Protection and Compliance group at Los Alamos National Laboratory.