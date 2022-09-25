Just over 10 years ago, the space exploration community waited with bated breath through the “seven minutes of terror” as NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover descended through the Martian atmosphere onto the planet’s surface.

The rover landed on August 5, 2012, at the base of a mountain within the Gale Crater, which was chosen as a landing spot because of strong evidence that water once existed there. Water, of course, is a key ingredient for life.

We all breathed a sigh of relief after the rover successfully touched down and were eager to start exploring. We knew that what we found was going to be exciting, but we could not have predicted just how many important discoveries the mission would make—and continues to make, 10 years later.

