Just over 10 years ago, the space exploration community waited with bated breath through the “seven minutes of terror” as NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover descended through the Martian atmosphere onto the planet’s surface.
The rover landed on August 5, 2012, at the base of a mountain within the Gale Crater, which was chosen as a landing spot because of strong evidence that water once existed there. Water, of course, is a key ingredient for life.
We all breathed a sigh of relief after the rover successfully touched down and were eager to start exploring. We knew that what we found was going to be exciting, but we could not have predicted just how many important discoveries the mission would make—and continues to make, 10 years later.
Onboard Curiosity is ChemCam, an instrument co-developed by Los Alamos National Laboratory and the French Space Agency CNES that uses lasers to measure the chemical content of the rocks. The laser beam vaporizes a pinhead-sized area on the target up to 25 feet from the rover. A telescope and spectral analyzer then peers closely at the flash of light from the vaporized sample.
ChemCam has helped make a number of discoveries that have fundamentally changed how we understand Mars. One of the earliest discoveries ChemCam helped make was the detection of hydrogen in Martian soil and dust that covers most of the surface of Mars, which indicates that water leftover from its ancient past lakes and river still clings to these tiny particles.
In 2016, ChemCam observed high levels of manganese on Mars, which could indicate that higher levels of atmospheric oxygen once existed there. This hint of more oxygen in Mars’ early atmosphere added to other Curiosity findings — such as evidence of ancient lakes — revealing how Earth-like Mars may have once been. On Earth, we know that the presence of manganese minerals is connected to life; finding similar manganese minerals on Mars raised questions about whether the Martian atmosphere may have once contained more oxygen than it does today.
ChemCam also made the first discovery of boron on the red planet. Boron is one element thought to be key to the origin-of-life hypothesis on Earth. Boron plays a role in some chemical reactions that can form building blocks of RNA, which is a stepping-stone towards the formation of cellular life. Finding boron in the lake environment of Gale Crater opens up the possibility that life could form on Mars.
Just this year, Curiosity made its way into a region of the Gale Crater called Glen Torridon, where strong evidence of a lake was recorded in the rocks there. Later changes of those rocks by groundwater were observed. This region likely represents one of the last stages of a wet Mars, and ChemCam is helping us understand what happened right before Mars’ climate changed from a wet environment with surface lakes and rivers, to a cold and dry environment we see today.
All of this is important because it gives us an understanding what Mars may have been like in the past and gets us closer to being able to know if life ever existed there. All of this evidence paints a picture suggesting that, if there was life at some point in the planet’s history, Gale would be a friendly place for that life to thrive.
So how has this mission been able to last this long? The Curiosity mission was planned to last at least two years, but a decade later, the rover marches on.
A large part of it due to its power source. To have dependable power to explore the surface of Mars, the Curiosity rover is equipped with a type of power system called a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG). An RTG is essentially a nuclear battery that uses heat from the natural radioactive decay of plutomium-238 to generate electricity.
The missions on Mars cannot always rely on solar power, particularly when they are far from the Sun or when dust storms block the Sun from reaching the rovers. These RTGs provide long-lasting power that works no matter how far out a spacecraft is.
We cannot predict how much longer the Curiosity mission will last, but all of its instruments are still going strong; we expect the rover to continue its course for many more years and continue to make new, exciting discoveries. Since exiting Glen Torridon, the rover has traveled 600 feet vertically and more than two miles through the canyons on the slopes of Mount Sharp—a mountain made of sediments that is over 19,000 feet tall—which will give us the opportunity to explore new terrains on Mars.
Patrick Gasda is a scientist in the Space Remote Sensing and Data Science group at Los Alamos National Laboratory.