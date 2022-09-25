Mars landscape.jpeg

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of this scene at two times of day. Blue, orange, and green color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.

 Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Just over 10 years ago, the space exploration community waited with bated breath through the “seven minutes of terror” as NASA’s Mars

Curiosity rover descended through the Martian atmosphere onto the planet’s surface.

The rover landed on Aug. 5, 2012, at the base of a mountain within the Gale Crater, which was chosen as a landing spot because of strong evidence that water once existed there. Water, of course, is a key ingredient for life.

Popular in the Community