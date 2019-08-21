The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Wednesday it has reached settlements with two additional behavioral health firms that sued the state over a 2013 Medicaid program shake-up in which former Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration accused providers of fraudulent billing practices and suspended their reimbursement payments for services to low-income patients.
In late July, the agency settled with Counseling Associates for nearly $173,600, and it settled Tuesday with TeamBuilders Counseling Services Inc. for $1.95 million, according to a news release and court documents.
The two providers were among 15 in the state whose Medicaid payments were frozen following an audit that cited a total of nearly $6 million in possible Medicaid overbilling. The Attorney General’s Office later cleared the companies of any criminal wrongdoing, but many of them had been forced out of business by then.
Counseling Associates and TeamBuilders were among 10 providers that sued the state, denying they had been overpaid by the Medicaid program, challenging the state’s method of calculating possible billing errors and alleging violations of their right to due process.
The Martinez administration, meanwhile, continued to pursue fraud claims. It accused Counseling Associates of being overpaid by about $185,000 in Medicaid funds, for instance, and alleged TeamBuilders received more than $2 million in overpayments.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration changed course, working to settle the lawsuits “in the interest of amicably resolving all differences and to avoid the time, expense, delay and uncertainty of litigation in the lawsuits filed in the First Judicial District Court,” the Human Services Department said in a news release Wednesday.
So far, half of the cases have been settled. Last month, Human Services settled cases with Hogares Inc., Valencia Counseling Services Inc. and The Counseling Center Inc.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase said the department is reconstructing the behavioral health network by working with the remaining five providers with pending litigation.
“New Mexico deserves and needs stability in our behavioral health network,” he said in a statement. “These settlements reflect a shared commitment to rebuild what was lost.”
In an interview Wednesday, Scrase said he is working with the leaders of other state agencies to develop a joint behavioral health plan as part of the budget process.
“We want to put the past behind us,” he said.