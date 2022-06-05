Warblers and tanagers and grosbeaks, oh my! The amazing spring migration is well underway.
Every day my wife, Karen, takes photos of the new arrivals, and I receive daily texts. The first to arrive this year were black-chinned and broad-tailed hummingbirds (many more than last year). A Wilson’s warbler was not far behind. Then came the western tanagers, black-headed grosbeaks and Bullock’s orioles. Our backyard refuge, complete with native plants, feeding stations and bird baths, provides them a safe destination and nesting habitat. The same birds come to our refuge year after year, hummingbirds especially. Karen has christened them.
Of the more than 650 species of North American breeding birds, more than half are migratory. An estimated 2.5 to 3.5 billion birds migrate each spring. Birds that nest in the Northern Hemisphere migrate northward in the spring to take advantage of burgeoning insect populations, budding plants and a great abundance of nesting locations. Migration is triggered by a combination of changes in day length, temperature and food supplies and genetic predisposition.
Birds begin preparing physically for migration well in advance of the journey, eating more and building up body fat reserves up to 50 percent of their body weight. Their livers and reproductive organs shrink, and their cell membranes change to enable oxygen and fat to be utilized much more efficiently. Some bird species even renew their flight feathers. Birds are much like world-class athletes preparing for a big game.
Migrating birds know where to migrate and how to navigate back home. They use the sun, the stars and the earth’s magnetic field to find their way. They almost always return home to where they were born.
Most of the bird species that engage in spring migration travel at night when air temperatures are cooler, reducing the danger of overheating and allowing birds to fly further without having to stop and cool down. Dark skies also tend to hold fewer predators. However, migrating at night is higher risk than it used to be. Steady-burning lights on communication towers disorient and attract birds, as do city lights on tall buildings, leading to millions of bird collisions per year. Please support local “lights out” campaigns to protect our birds.
Nearly 97,000 birds crossed Santa Fe County on a recent May night. I am not a night owl, and I did not personally count these birds. I relied on the Cornell Lab of Ornithology BirdCast Migration Dashboard to provide that radar-based data. Check it out. Peak migration traffic that night was an estimated 37,700 birds in flight traveling on average in a north-northeast direction at a speed of 27 mph and an elevation of 2,000 feet. Thus far this season, more than 8.6 million birds have crossed Santa Fe County. How amazing is that!
Please remember to provide birds food and water. They will be extremely hungry and often dehydrated after exerting so much energy in traveling long distances during migration. Don’t forget to provide nesting materials (string, pet hair, strips of fabric and natural sources such as twigs) so that birds will be able to build their nests in time to have their babies. Enjoy these natural wonders of nature!