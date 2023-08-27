As the tight beam of the scanning electron microscope focused on a tiny fragment of ancient eggshell, I immediately saw that one of the inner shell’s layers had been partially reabsorbed. This exciting news, which I shared with my research team, meant the egg was fertilized and developing its potential chick, a young scarlet macaw, some 900 years ago. But this discovery led to a pressing question: How did this happen, given that the bird is not native to Southwest New Mexico?
I’m working with a team on a project that focuses on exploring whether the Indigenous people of the Mimbres culture at the Old Town Ruin site in southwestern New Mexico included individuals skilled in the care and breeding of these Central and South American birds. For reasons unclear to us (ceremonial feather use, as high-status belongings, sacrificial offerings or some combination of all), the intense, colorful birds were important enough to transport them far from their native woodlands, breed them here in New Mexico and later bury them within the community, along with their eggs.
Scanning for details
The key to grasping that there was a breeding operation comes from our scanning electron microscope here at Los Alamos National Laboratory. We used the scanning electron microscope to examine the inner and outer surfaces of six of these ancient eggshells and then interpreted the level of development they reached before being broken and fragmented. The eggshells were indirectly dated to the early A.D. 1100s by previous radiocarbon dating of the bones of the breeding-age macaw with which they were buried.
Scanning electron microscope imaging allowed us to examine an internal structure of the eggshells, known as the mammillary cones, to look for indications of embryonic development. Mammillary cones provide the essential calcium (and other elements) for the early development of the bird embryo’s bones. Our observation of reabsorption of mamillary cones in five of the eggshells clearly indicated that the eggs were fertilized and that skeletal development had begun, suggesting that breeding of macaws occurred at Old Town Ruin. This is the first evidence of macaw breeding north of Paquimé, located in northwestern Mexico, where macaw breeding likely occurred nearly 200 years later, after A.D. 1275.
One of the great aspects of this research was using the scanning electron microscope to explore a sample type that we rarely analyze at Los Alamos — bird eggshells — and that is also why our cross-disciplinary collaboration was so successful. I worked with Cyler Conrad, an archaeologist previously affiliated with the Laboratory, and several other experts in scanning electron microscopy and archaeology from Los Alamos, the University of Texas at Austin, Harvard University, the University of New Mexico and Epsilon Systems Solutions to identify, contextualize and complete this project. We have worked with Conrad several times over recent years to image and examine tortoise shell (scute) fragments and other eggs from various species.
Why do we have this device at Los Alamos? The scanning electron microscope is used to survey a variety of micron-scale samples (smaller than a single red blood cell or thinner than spider silk), and it can measure the structure, chemical composition and the presence or absence of certain materials for nuclear forensics and nuclear safeguards applications. For example, our device is often used to determine the abundance and distribution of radioactive actinide particles on a sample surface and to identify other present materials. This information is used to answer questions such as: How was the material processed? Where did it come from? What is the intended use? By analyzing the scarlet macaw eggshell samples, we were able to provide meaningful signatures that helped to answer similar questions for this research.
The room in the Old Town Ruin in which the ill-fated mother macaw and her progeny were buried is part of the ancient Mimbres site in Luna County, near the Mimbres River. The site is known for its pit houses and surface rooms, dating A.D. 550-1300, but it has been extensively damaged by looters over the years.
Nonetheless, from a burial pit around A.D. 1100 to a national laboratory microscopy facility 900 years later, these fragile remnants of ancestral bird breeding have survived to tell their story.
Kimberly Wurth is an electron microscopist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in the chemistry division’s nuclear and radiochemistry group.