We were sitting outside on a cool fall evening enjoying the beautiful night sky when we heard a series of short, whistled notes that accelerated at the end. Looking at a nearby juniper, we spied a screech owl. Lucky us, as these nocturnal hunters are far more often heard than seen. They are fairly tolerant of people and can be attracted to forested backyards with a nest box, even in urban areas. Yes, a few days later I placed a nest box in our backyard hoping to attract a nesting pair in March/April.
These little, stocky owls (9 inches in length) have a somewhat square head, almost no neck and little ear tufts. Their tail is short. I haven’t seen them during daylights hours, but if I do, I will see gray plumage with dark streaks on their bellies, a dark border around their face, yellow eyes and a dark bill.
These owls are “sit and wait” predators, perching on tree branches, using their excellent hearing and night vision to locate prey. Their ability to fly near soundlessly makes owls the deadliest of nocturnal hunters. Their diet consists mainly of small mammals such as mice and large insects. They have also been known to hunt scorpions, crayfish, smaller birds and even cottontail rabbits which are bigger than their body. Screech owls synchronize the hatching of their young with spring migrants that pass through and add fledglings of local birds to their diet.
Screech owls often nest in tree cavities excavated by woodpeckers. They do not build nests but lay eggs on whatever material is in the cavity. I placed wood chips in our nest box. When attracting a female, a male brings her food. During courtship, the pair preens each other’s feathers and sing duets. Once they become a pair, a clutch of 2 to 7 eggs is produced. Incubation period is about 30 days. The male provides food which the female feeds to the owlets. Both protect the owlets from predators such as snakes, jays and crows. The baby owls leave the nest before they can fly very well and remain with the parents for about 5 weeks after fledging.
The Western screech owl is native to North and Central America. Its habitat ranges from temperate to tropical forests, deserts to rural farmland and even suburban parks and gardens. The species is considered “of low conservation concern” due to their ability to live near humans in surrounding trees.
Spend a little time outside after sunset and you may be rewarded by hearing these wonderful creatures.
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.