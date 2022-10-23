Western Screech Owl (1).jpg

Western screech owl 

 David De Rivera Tonnessen courtesy photo

We were sitting outside on a cool fall evening enjoying the beautiful night sky when we heard a series of short, whistled notes that accelerated at the end. Looking at a nearby juniper, we spied a screech owl. Lucky us, as these nocturnal hunters are far more often heard than seen. They are fairly tolerant of people and can be attracted to forested backyards with a nest box, even in urban areas. Yes, a few days later I placed a nest box in our backyard hoping to attract a nesting pair in March/April.

These little, stocky owls (9 inches in length) have a somewhat square head, almost no neck and little ear tufts. Their tail is short. I haven’t seen them during daylights hours, but if I do, I will see gray plumage with dark streaks on their bellies, a dark border around their face, yellow eyes and a dark bill.

These owls are “sit and wait” predators, perching on tree branches, using their excellent hearing and night vision to locate prey. Their ability to fly near soundlessly makes owls the deadliest of nocturnal hunters. Their diet consists mainly of small mammals such as mice and large insects. They have also been known to hunt scorpions, crayfish, smaller birds and even cottontail rabbits which are bigger than their body. Screech owls synchronize the hatching of their young with spring migrants that pass through and add fledglings of local birds to their diet.

Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.

