Rufous Hummingbird by Matthew Pendelton.jpg

Rufous hummingbird arrive in Santa Fe in late July or early August and typically move on after a week or two.

 Courtesy Matthew Pendelton

They’re back. As I look out our kitchen window, there is a swarm of Rufous hummingbirds in our garden area. They are perched in the trees, feeding on flowers and attempting to perch on one of our many nectar feeders. The males are easy to spot due to their brilliant orange coloring. Females have green and orange coloring. As always, Rufous are extremely territorial and are relentless attackers at feeders and flowers, going after larger hummingbird species.

The Rufous makes one of the longest migratory journeys of any bird species as measured by body size. At just over 3 inches long, it travels roughly 3,000 miles one-way from Mexico to Alaska. They make a clockwise journey of western North America every year. They travel up the Pacific Coast in late winter and spring, reaching British Columbia or even southeastern Alaska by May. This represents the northernmost breeding area of any hummingbird in the world. In July they start to move south again, traveling down the Rocky Mountain chain. By late July or early August, they have arrived in large numbers here in the Santa Fe area. They are likely to move on after just a week or two.

The Rufous' hippocampus area of the brain — related to learning and spatial memory — is proportionately the largest of any bird species, occupying five times the percentage of brain volume of songbirds. This spatial memory helps them pinpoint prime locations of nectar year to year and remember feeder locations from previous years. Some Rufous have been seen returning during migration to search where a feeder had been in a prior year, even though the feeder had been moved. They don’t have to search long in our yard, where we have four feeders strategically placed so as to provide Black-chinned and Broad-tailed hummers a fighting chance to feed during the Rufous onslaught.

Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.

Popular in the Community