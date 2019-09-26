Over the years, Judie Jones has watched a long line of women in her family — great aunts and cousins, mostly — develop Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. She has lost six relatives so far. Two others close to her are suffering from the illnesses.
“We know it’s coming for us,” she said, referring to herself; her younger sister, Michelle Quintana; and her two daughters, 22-year-old Madison Jones and 16-year-old Kayla Jones.
“I don’t want to see my daughters having to care for me,” the Santa Fe woman said, “and I don’t want them to suffer either.”
Jones said she feels compelled to stand up against what has become one of the nation’s most costly public health epidemics. On Saturday, she, several of her family members and hundreds of other people will participate in the regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held for the 14th year in Santa Fe. The event, said Jones, who is chairwoman of the walk, not only is a way to raise awareness about the deadly disease — “It’s a way for us to fight.”
Part of a nationwide effort, with more than 600 communities organizing walks — the Santa Fe walk is also one of the largest fundraisers for the New Mexico Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
As of Thursday, 133 people had registered to participate, pledging to raise $56,740 — 81 percent of the chapter’s $70,200 goal.
Chris Chaffin, a spokesman for the association’s New Mexico Chapter, said about 300 people participated in the walk last year, when the event was on the Plaza. Saturday morning’s one-mile walk will begin, instead, at the New Mexico School for the Deaf.
“It is a crisis,” Jones said of the disease. “People call Alzheimer’s the ‘long goodbye,’ and it really is. There’s a helpless feeling to it.”
Still, Jones has hope for a cure.
While progress has been slow, some strides are being made.
Most recently, the University of Arizona’s Center for Innovation in Brain Science announced it had received a five-year, $37.5 million grant from the National Institutes on Aging to support research for a potential regenerative therapy to offset Alzheimer’s.
President Donald Trump signed a federal spending bill last year that allocated an additional $414 million for Alzheimer’s research, bringing the total to $1.8 billion for the year. But federal funding aimed at finding a treatment or cure is dwarfed by the annual cost of care for a rising number of patients.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 in 3 seniors in the U.S. dies with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, and there are currently 5.8 million Americans with the disease, making it the sixth leading cause of death in the country.
In New Mexico, 41,000 people are projected to be diagnosed with the disease by the end of 2019; each year, about 500 to 600 people in the state die from Alzheimer’s.
The disease “is a death sentence right now. There is no cure,” Jones said. “Making people aware of what a crisis this is — that we need to find a cure — it’s important.
“It’s such a weird thing to be with a loved one who really isn’t the same person anymore,” she added, “and to watch them struggle to hang onto their world.”
More education is needed on how to compassionately care for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Jones said, including for medical professionals. A lot of people “think it’s just that somebody can’t remember things. … But it’s not just that,” she said.
Chaffin agreed. “Memory is just a symptom of this fatal brain disease,” he said. “Raising awareness helps erase stigma.”
At Saturday’s walk, participants will carry colorful nylon flowers in honor of those affected by Alzheimer’s. Caregivers and family members of those with the disease will carry yellow; those who have lost a loved one will hold purple; people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia will clutch blue; advocates who support the cause will carry orange.
In the midst of all the colors will be a single white flower — signifying the first person who will one day beat Alzheimer’s.
“That’s the symbol of hope — the color of that first survivor,” Jones said. “Our eyes are on the prize, getting to that first survivor.”
Participants will begin gathering at the New Mexico School for the Deaf at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and registration. They can then visit a “promise garden” to pick a flower for their cause, before the walk starts at 10 a.m. The route will lead walkers from the bike path behind the School for the Deaf to the Railyard and back.
Chaffin said the Alzheimer’s movement in New Mexico has grown significantly over the years, from one event in Albuquerque called the Memory Walk to events in several cities, including Farmington, Hobbs and Truth or Consequences.
“There’s a great camaraderie at the walk to show that [people with Alzheimer’s or dementia] are not alone, that there are people fighting for them,” Jones said.
IF YOU GO
What: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Fe aims to raise money to further research in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
When: Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., a ceremony is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Where: New Mexico School for the Deaf, 1060 Cerrillos Road.
Learn more: For more information on how to volunteer for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, register for the walk or donate, visit tinyurl.com/alzwalksf.