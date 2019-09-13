Presbyterian Medical Services announced Friday that at the end of the month, it will absorb Pecos Valley Medical Center, which has brought health care to San Miguel County since the 1970s and has been working in recent years to expand its services and facilities.
Last year, the center received a $1 million federal grant and a $3.2 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to complete a 9,000-square-foot expansion, which includes a new dental wing and behavioral health wing as well as administrative offices, with a goal of bringing a range of services into one building. The project is more than doubling the center’s size to 16,000 square feet.
Presbyterian, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, operates a dozen early childhood education and care centers in Santa Fe as well as a handful of family health clinics.
In a news release announcing the merger, Presbyterian President and CEO Steve Hansen said, “Presbyterian Medical Services and Pecos Valley Medical Center have shared for decades common missions. Our organizations have partnered, along with New Mexico’s other federally qualified health centers, to form much of the structure of our state’s health care safety net.”
But the Pecos center has been in need of its own safety net, as it has wrangled with financial struggles caused by a combination of the ambitious expansion project and the high costs of subsidizing care for indigent patients. The center also has seen a turnover of top administrators.
“We are feeling growing pains,” acting CEO Toni Rodriguez said in an interview in April, shortly after she was appointed to the position. “A lack of funding and our ambition to provide care to everybody, regardless of their ability to pay, is setting us back.”
Officials from Presbyterian and the Pecos center could not be reached Friday to comment on the merger.
Rodriguez said in the news release, “Our top priority is to preserve and strengthen high-quality care for this community in an increasingly complex and volatile health care system. We have considered many pathways to achieving this goal. We are delighted to have reached an agreement with PMS, as we believe the merger will strengthen safety net health services.”
The Pecos Valley Medical Center, which opened in 1975, provides medical, dental and behavioral health services — including addiction treatment, support groups and suicide prevention programs. The center also offers diabetes education to address a high rate of the disease among residents and a school-based clinic to ease access to medical care for kids.
San Miguel County — where the village is nestled in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the Pecos Wilderness — is rated among the top 10 counties in New Mexico for death rates from diabetes, drug overdoses and alcohol abuse, according to the state Department of Health.
Presbyterian, which now employs around 1,450 people statewide and handles over 450,000 patient visits, will take over Pecos Valley Medical Center, with a staff of around 45 and 17,000 patient visits annually, Sept 30.