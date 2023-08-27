Painted Bunting by Woods Shoemaker (2).jpg

A painted bunting feeds at a bird feeder in Santa Fe last week. The birds are common in the South-Central U.S and in the coastal southeast. In New Mexico, the population is limited to scattered riparian and desert shrub locations in the south and east.

 Courtesy Ken Bunkowski

A UFO was spotted at a Santa Fe feeder Aug. 14! The gorgeous bird had a jaw-dropping rainbow of colors - a brilliant blue head, green body and red rump and belly. Yes, a painted bunting, a relatively rare visitor to Santa Fe. They are common in the South-Central U.S and in the coastal southeast where I spotted my first painted bunting 27 years ago. You will never forget the place and date when you spotted your first painted bunting. The New Mexico population is limited to scattered riparian and desert shrub locations in the south and east. What a rare treat to see one in Santa Fe!

Juveniles and females don’t have the rainbow of colors, but they are beautiful in their own right with overall bright yellow-green coloring and a pale lemon green eye ring. The males develop their bold colors in the fall of their second year.

Painted buntings feed on seed for most of the year, but during the breeding season they eat more insects, as they dart through spider webs.

Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.

