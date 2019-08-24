When parents learn their child has a life-threatening illness, their whole world is flipped upside down.
“You’re living on a different wavelength,” said Karli Wheeler, whose son, Liam, was diagnosed with cancer at age 9.
Liam Wheeler, now 27, spent four years in treatment, said his mother, a volunteer with Coming Home Kids, a new program that aims to provide free support services for local children with acute illnesses.
Karli Wheeler can attest to the effect such a program could make in a mother’s life.
“Having a caregiver come in for a couple of hours so we could have gone on a date would have been such a treat,” she said, referring to her former husband.
Caring for a child with cancer can take a toll: “I feel like I’m a survivor too.”
Coming Home Connection, a 12-year-old nonprofit caregiver network that links in-home providers with elderly people in the community who need a range of nonmedical assistance to remain living in their homes — from weekly baths or grocery trips to around-the-clock care — began developing the new program in April but hasn’t yet served a child client.
So far, organizers said, they’ve focused on building relationships with other nonprofits in Santa Fe that serve children, such as Gerard’s House, the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico and United Way of Santa Fe County, to spread the word about their mission.
Frances Salles, executive director of Coming Home Connection, said the project is still in its infancy, but she believes “the potential is huge.”
According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, 1 in every 285 kids in the U.S. is diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday. In New Mexico, 85 kids were diagnosed with some form of cancer in 2016, the most recent data available. That number has ranged between 72 and 97 since 2012, according to the state Department of Health.
Studies show the most common types of pediatric cancer include leukemia, lymphoma and brain tumors. Leukemia can require two to four years of treatment, lymphoma can take up to three years, and medical care for a tumor generally lasts up to a year.
Treatment is costly. According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, the average cost of a child cancer patient’s hospital visit is about $40,000. And the family’s income often declines because parents quit their jobs or switch to part-time work so they can spend time caring for their child.
Coming Home Kids, which will link volunteer caregivers with parents and guardians in need of help while a child undergoes treatment, is designed to ease family strain brought on by the illness.
On top of parents trying to managing jobs, household chores and other responsibilities, Salles said, “you’ve got this huge emotional upheaval. There’s a chance a kid could die. … It’s immense pressure.”
Volunteers will try to help normalize life for families by offering a wide variety of services, including preparing meals, assisting with personal care and overseeing medications. However, the volunteers will not offer medical care.
Most of the tasks the volunteers will take on are simple ones, Salles said, but eliminating them from a parent or guardian’s to-do list will open up a window of time for them to “get a massage, go to the gym, take care of yourself.”
“In the end,” said organizer Nyima Phoenix, “the health of the child depends on the health of the parent.”
Every volunteer with Coming Home Kids is carefully screened and selected, Salles said, and has undergone at least 20 hours of nurse-led training, with follow-up courses every month.
A volunteer’s priority from the beginning is to develop a relationship with the child — who might be taking online classes rather than attending school during treatment and generally has a limited social life due to their illness, Phoenix said. “It’s isolating.”
It can be isolating for parents and other family members, too.
Parents need a break from caregiving, Salles said. “But to do that, they need to feel comfortable and confident in the person they’re leaving their child with.”
How to get help
For more information about Coming Home Kids, a new program offering free support services for families with children diagnosed with acute illnesses, call organizer Nyima Phoenix at 505-231-4444 or the nonprofit Coming Home Connection at 505-988-2468.