More than 1,100 Christus Health Plan policyholders won’t be able to renew their coverage next year as a result of the New Mexico superintendent of insurance’s announcement Tuesday that the Irving, Texas, provider will be dropped from the state health insurance exchange.
Christus Health Plan failed to submit documents proving compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws and coverage mandates by the Aug. 16 deadline to qualify for the Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 open enrollment period for 2020, according to Superintendent of Insurance John G. Franchini.
“The term ‘qualified health plan’ signifies a high standard,” Franchini said. “It indicates that a health insurance plan is compliant with federal and state requirements and is therefore eligible to participate on the New Mexico health insurance exchange.”
The Christus Health Plan serves a small number of the 56,000 New Mexicans in the individual policy market. The other carriers on the beWellnm health exchange are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, Molina Health Care of New Mexico and New Mexico Health Connections.
“We were surprised by the decision of New Mexico’s Office of Superintendent of Insurance to remove Christus Health Plan from offering plans on the state’s exchange and dismayed to find out about it by reading the news release,” Christus Health Plan CEO Nancy Horstmann said in a statement late Tuesday. “In fact, we were responsive to any and all concerns the OSI has raised about our requirements for Qualified Health Plan status, and had even submitted a proposal for 2020 that offered a decrease in our rates. We believe strongly our filings submitted meet the requirements as a Qualified Health Plan, just as we have for the past five years.”
Christus Health Plan has been on the beWellnm exchange since 2015.
Franchini said Christus Health Plan may continue selling its Medicare Advantage products in New Mexico.
Christus Health Plan and Christus St. Vincent, the Santa Fe hospital and clinics operator, have the same parent organization, the Irving, Texas-based Christus Health System.
However, Arturo Delgado, spokesman for Christus St. Vincent, said Tuesday “They are a separate entity from us.”
Christus Health Plan policyholders who need to find new coverage can shop for a plan or find enrollment assistance through New Mexico’s Health Insurance Marketplace, at www.bewellnm.com or by calling 833-862-3935.