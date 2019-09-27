Three licensed medical cannabis producers are challenging a 1,750-plant limit the state Department of Health imposed in August, saying the number isn’t based on valid data and violates a court order for the agency to ensure a growing number of patients in the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program have an adequate supply.
Sacred Garden Inc., New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health and G&G Genetics filed a lawsuit Thursday in state District Court in Santa Fe, seeking enforcement of a November 2018 order handed down by then-District Judge David Thomson in a previous complaint over marijuana production limits.
Thomson, now a state Supreme Court justice, ruled the 450-plant limit at the time was too restrictive and “not based on reliable data or updated data” or law. He gave the Department of Health until March 2019 to implement new rules before the cap would become invalid.
The department imposed an emergency rule allowing producers to grow up to 2,500 plants until a new rule could be ratified and then conducted a rule-making process over the summer that resulted in the cap of 1,750.
But, the producers say in their complaint, the department still hasn’t done the research required to determine how much legally grown cannabis is needed to provide an adequate supply for over 77,000 patients enrolled in the program. The complaint calls the new limit just as “arbitrary and capricious” as the previous one.
“The materials DOH claims support the 1,750-plant rule are riddled with logical holes, unrepresentative data, inferential leaps, contradictions and poor math,” the complaint says.
One reason the new number doesn’t pass muster, the complaint says, is because the department relied heavily on a report and patient survey based on the amount of cannabis patients had purchased in the past — during times of limited supply — rather than the amount patients would buy if enough were available.
Department of Health spokesman David Morgan said in an email Friday the agency surveyed patients and producers, consulted experts from other states with established medical cannabis programs and reviewed analyses from two large producers before arriving at the 1,750-plant limit.
“The State is confident that it has done an efficient study of the appropriate number of plants to provide the NM qualified patients with the medicine they need, as well as providing a mechanism to expand the number should the need arise,” Morgan wrote.
Ultra Health President Duke Rodriguez said Friday he and the department generally agree that adequate supply — defined as three months of uninterrupted supply for every patient in the program at a rate of 230 grams per patient — is equal to about 42,000 pounds of marijuana per quarter.
What they don’t agree on, Rodriguez said, is how many plants it takes to get to that number.
Rodriguez said Colorado allows six plants per patient in its medical program, which in New Mexico would translate to more than 460,000 plants in total, or about 13,500 plants for each of the state’s 34 licensed producers.