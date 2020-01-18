Nearly half of New Mexico’s state prisoners are infected with hepatitis C, and for years, the Corrections Department has purchased only enough medicine to treat a fraction of them.
But that may be about to change.
The state budget proposal Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released earlier this month recommends $30 million in new funding for the Corrections Department for treatment of hepatitis C, with the expectation of curing most inmates by the end of 2024. This parallels an expansion of treatment taking place in other prison systems across the country.
The Legislative Finance Committee has recommended a smaller appropriation of $25 million.
Kimberly Page, a professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and one of the state’s foremost experts on the disease, welcomed the news.
“This would be a major milestone from a population and public health standpoint,” she said.
Hepatitis C is an infectious, blood-borne disease. Left untreated, it causes progressive liver damage that can result in organ failure and cancer. The disease contributed to the deaths of 17,253 people nationwide in 2017.
The outlook for patients with hepatitis C changed dramatically in 2013 when the first medications were introduced that reliably cured the infection. But drugmakers asked as much as $84,000 per treatment, and some insurers balked at paying the high price. Many state Medicaid programs and correctional systems set stringent criteria to limit who was eligible for treatment.
Over time, competition drove prices down considerably, and in 2018, a generic therapy was introduced with a list price of $24,000. But cost still presents a barrier to access for many.
The prevalence of hepatitis C in New Mexico is significantly higher than it is nationwide, and the highest concentration is in the state’s prisons. A February investigation by New Mexico In Depth reported that 44 percent of inmates were infected, the highest known share of any correctional system in the country.
Baby boomers, who came of age before the virus had been identified and screened from blood banks, generally have higher rates of the disease, as do people who use injection drugs.
Whereas the state Medicaid program removed all barriers to treatment in late 2017, the state’s prisons have continued to exclude most inmates from access. According to the New Mexico Corrections Department, of the roughly 2,800 state prisoners diagnosed with hepatitis C, only 123 were treated in 2019. One administrator said last year that eligibility criteria for treatment was a form of rationing because there was not enough funding to treat every inmate in need.
That meager level of care made the state vulnerable to litigation. In a growing number of states, prisoners with hepatitis C have filed class-action lawsuits arguing that withholding treatment is cruel and unusual punishment. The Eighth Amendment guarantees prisoners a right to adequate health care, and prisons cannot show “deliberate indifference” to their serious medical needs.
Courts have generally ruled in inmates’ favor. One of the first lawsuits was decided in Florida, where a judge ordered the Corrections Department to expand treatment to all people infected with the virus. Facing the prospect of paying for hundreds of millions of dollars in care, the state is appealing that decision.
Judges have also ordered expanded treatment in Indiana and North Carolina. Facing litigation of their own, Tennessee lawmakers appropriated an additional $25 million for treatment and made all inmates eligible, which a court recently found was sufficient to meet their constitutional obligations. Other state corrections departments agreed to expand drug access to avoid trial.
Lujan Grisham, who once served as state health secretary, voiced concern last year about prisoners’ lack of access to treatment and indicated she might take action. “The proposed increase in funding came about because we recognize the need,” a spokesperson from her office wrote in an email.
The state Health Department confirmed it is planning a strategy for statewide elimination of the disease, but said the plan will not be finalized and released before the end of this year’s legislative session.
Nor will the proposed funding increase be sufficient to treat all infected inmates unless the Corrections Department negotiates a lower price for the drugs. In fiscal year 2019, it paid $21,700 per course of treatment, which is higher than some states.
