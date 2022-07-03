The long-awaited monsoon has started. May it bring relief to the major drought we have been experiencing here in New Mexico.
With each passing year, water is becoming more and more scarce, and its effect on birdlife is dramatic. It is difficult for birds to find water in the wild, especially during dry summer months. Puddles can be filled with oil that leeches off the roadways. Streams and rivers can collect toxic runoff. And for wildlife, the weather is entirely unpredictable. They cannot rely on rain to help them survive. All birds need and love water. They find it irresistible and essential for their survival. They will travel miles in search of water.
My wife, Karen, and I have a nightly ritual of sitting on our portal and watching the sun set. It is most often accompanied by a glass of wine. On one of those delightful summer evenings, I couldn’t believe my eyes! Landing on our roof was a great blue heron. These majestic birds are found across all of North America but typically on the edge of rivers, lakes and wetlands. To see a great blue heron at our home in the Galisteo Basin Preserve was certainly a rare treat with water nowhere in the vicinity. It did prompt me soon thereafter to restore a windmill and wetland area to provide precious water to wildlife in the area, which also did attract a great blue heron. Coyotes, antelope and a wide variety of other birds are also frequent visitors.
Great blue herons have a slate-gray body with chestnut and black accents. They have a shaggy ruff at the base of their neck. A black eyebrow extends back to black plumes emerging from its head. They have long legs and necks and stand 3 to 4.5 feet high. In flight they look enormous with a 6-foot wingspan. They can cruise at 30 miles per hour. Their call is guttural with an almost prehistoric sound, a “fraunk” or “kroak”.
Great blue herons are excellent fishers, slowly wading through the water in search of prey. Once their next meal is spotted, they stretch their neck and freeze in place. When the time is right, they strike with their dagger-like bill. They also stalk insects and small mammals when the opportunity presents itself.
Herons nest mostly in colonies in trees near the water’s edge. There can be five to 500 nests in these colonies! Both parents incubate the eggs for four weeks. Young herons fledge at around 60 days.
In most of your backyard sanctuaries, it will be extremely rare to see great blue herons unless you live near a lake, stream or a wetland area. However, if you have a water element such as a birdbath, you are sure to broaden the roster of new birds visiting your yard and add hours of enjoyable bird-watching entertainment, and, most importantly, provide a necessity of life for our endangered birds.
Loss of natural habitat has been the major contributor to the 25 percent decline of our birds over the last 50 years. Please do your part to create a backyard sanctuary for our precious birds, complete with native plants, food sources and a water element. Also, please avoid the use of pesticides.