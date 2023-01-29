Understanding how plants affect the soils around their roots has been studied for many years, but getting down to the nitty gritty to see the actual microbial activity they engender takes a more complicated approach. A new project, coordinated at Los Alamos National Laboratory in conjunction with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will allow us to understand the close relationship between a well-studied grass and the soil in which it grows. This could, in turn, result in more efficiency in projects such as biofuel production, underground carbon sequestration and soil fertility.

Around each plant’s roots, a thriving community of fungus and bacteria lives, called the rhizosphere, feeding off the organic acids, sugars and other compounds produced by the roots. That collaborative environment increases the nutrient and carbon cycling in the soil, which is helpful to the plant. That same collaboration can also reduce pathogens in the rhizosphere, protecting the plant. It turns out, variations in the plant-root secretions can greatly influence the bacterial/fungal populations that associate with the plant roots.

The unique composition of the compounds excreted by plant roots can act as a “recruitment tool” plants use to customize the root-associated microbial community. It is unclear yet which individual soil microbes are attracted by specific compounds and how the plant uses these compounds to attract beneficial microbial interactions. Some microbes may be “specialists” that are recruited by very specific secretions, called exudates, whereas others may be “generalists” and attracted by many different compounds.

Buck Hanson is a microbiologist in Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Microbial and Biome Sciences group. This project is funded under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, as part of the Science Focus Area: Bacterial-Fungal Interactions and Their Role in Soil Functioning.

