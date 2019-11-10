For the period ending Nov. 7. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
BOBA TEA CO., 4250 Cerrillos Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer, items lack date labels, leaky sink, blocked hand sink, cracked floor.
CRACKLIN CRAB, 604 Guadalupe St. No violations noted.
FAIRFIELD INN AND SUITES, 3625 Cerrillos Road. Cited for ice buildup in refrigerator.
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES, 3522 Zafarano Drive. Cited for missing food handlers cards, electronic devices not separated from food contact surfaces.
MCDONALD’S, 1621 Pacheco St. Cited for particle accumulation on non food contact surfaces, sink lacks joint seals, hole in wall, inadequate sink air gap, exposed bait poison.
MONTEZUMA COFFEE CO. 236 Montezuma St. Cited for problem with burrito temperature.
NYE EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 3160 Agua Fria St. Approved for permit.
101 COFFEE, 446D Jaguar Dr. Cited for eggs improperly stored, lack of hair restraints.
SANATA FE BITE, 1616 St. Michael’s Drive. Cited for dry storage items lack proper scoop, lack of date labels on some foods, sink needs proper air gap.
SPEEDWAY, 1009 St. Francis Drive. Cited for lack of sanitizer test strips, hot dogs not holding proper temperature.
STARBUCKS, 600 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for problems with personal drinks, ice machine needs cleaning.
35 DEGREES NORTH, 60 E. San Francisco St. Cited for food held in temperature danger zone.
