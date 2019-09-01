For the period ending Aug. 29. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
KEARNY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 901 Avenue Los Campana. Cited for dry ingredient containers not labeled, food on floor in walk-in cooler, spray bottle with chemical not labeled, problems with heating and ventilation, serving utensils not stored properly,
KOHNAMI RESTAURANT, 313 S. Quadalupe St. Cited for some food in danger zone.
MURPHY EXPRESS, 3155 Cerrillos Road. Approved to open.
RED MESA MEATS, 7 Avenida Vista Grande. Cited for lack of soap at hand sink.
SAGE DINING SERVICES, 1160 Camino Cruz Blanca. Approved to open.
SANCHEZ FARMS, 1607 Paseo de Peralta. No violations.
SUBWAY, 3005 St. Francis Drive. Cited for lack of paper towels or soap at hand sink, unprotected cooler condensation line, particle accumulation on ceiling vents.
TIERRA CONTENTA EARLY HEAD START, 3908 Paseo del Sol. No violations.
WALMART, 3251 Cerrillos Road. Meat market cited for foods set for disposal not labeled. Grocery department cited for particle accumulation on nonfood contact services, items set for disposal not labeled.
WHOLE FOODS, 753 Cerrillos Road. Seafood department cited for lack of ambient air thermometer in walk-in refrigerator. Deli cited for problem with cold-holding temperatures. Grocery department cited for overstocked display refrigerator.
WOOD GORMLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 141 E. Booth St. Cited for dish machine not sanitizing, no sanitizer test strips available, problem with milk refrigerator.