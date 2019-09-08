For the period ending Sept. 5. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
EL MASON, 213 Washington Ave. Cited for storing toxic material over dish washing area.
JAMBO HAPA, various locations. Cited for lack of running water at hand sink, problem with temperature in refrigerator.
JOHNNIES CASH STORE, 420 Camino Don Miguel. No violations.
PALATE AT ARTISANS, 1414 Maclovia and Cerrillos Road . Cited for lack of sanitizer strips, no dates on food in cooler, no roof vent, leak at prep sink, general cleaning needed.
PAPA MURPHY’S, 3201 Zafarano Drive. No violations.
SAGE DINING SERVICES, 1160 Camino Cruz Blanca. Cited for employee did not wash hands before putting on new pair of gloves, cup improperly used as scoop.
STARBUCKS, 4980 Promenade Blvd. Cited for flies entering through open window screen, particle accumulation on ice machine, floors and floor drains.