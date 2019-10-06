For the period ending Oct 3. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections..
BANG BITE, various locations. Cited for lack of paper towels at hand sink, lack of sanitizer, no sanitizer test strips, flies present, general cleaning needed, some foods not dated in cooler.
JOSEPHS, 428 Agua Fría St. Cited for problem with food in reach-in refrigerator.
LEAH’S COOKIES, 19 San Marcos Trail. No violations.
PANTRY DOS, 20 White Feather. Cited for eggs left out at improper temperature. improper cooling of potatoes, improper storage of utensils, sinks not sealed to wall.
TIBET KITCHEN, 3003 St. Francis Drive. Cited for hand sink blocked, raw meat stored improperly, lack of sanitizer, general cleaning needed.