For the period ending Oct. 24. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the violations were corrected during inspections.
CAFECITO, 922A Shoofly St. Cited for prepped food lacks date labels, eggs stacked improperly.
CHAINE GOURMET COOKIES, 131 Water St. Cited for cold hold food temperature in danger zone.
CHUMMY FACTORY 851 San Mateo Road. No violations noted.
HARRY’S ROADHOUSE, 98b Old Las Vegas Highway. Cited for food buildup on meat cutter, some food in temperature in danger zone, thermometer not working in salad-prep refrigerator, food stored on floor in walk-in refrigerator, knives not dried properly.
KAI SUSHI AND DINING, 720 St. Michael’s Drive. Cited for some foods not dated.
LA MONZANITA CO-OP, 913 W. Alameda. Meat market: Cited for minor dust accumulation on vents and light fixtures. Deli: Cited for lack of effective test strips, refrigeration and freezer units lack internal thermometers, unprotected condensation lines, dust on vents and ceiling, particle accumulation on nonfood contact surfaces.
LE PETITE ACADEMY, 1361 Rufina Circle. Cited for food residue on toaster, microwave and counter top.
MASA SUSHI, 927 W. Alameda. Cited for hand station blocked.
PACIFICA SENIOR LIVING CENTER, 2961 Galisteo St. Cited for ice machine needs repair, particle accumulation on fryer, particle accumulation on nonfood contact surfaces, exhaust hood not functioning, exhaust hood lighting not working
SUSHILAND EAST, 60 E. San Francisco St. Cited for employee not using gloves.
