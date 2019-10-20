For the period ending Oct. 17. To file a complaint call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the violations were corrected during the inspections.
AGHI AYURVEDA, 1622 St. Michael’s Drive. Cited for blocked hand sink.
EL QUARETANO, 4430 Airport Road. Cited for leak at hand sink, lack of sanitizer, some foods lack date labels, general cleaning needed.
LONCHERIA FATTY, 6009 Jaguar Drive. Cited for lack of sanitizer, lack of soap at hand sink.
LUNCH BOX, 1966 Cerrillos Road. Cited for improperly stored bread, some foods not dated, mayo left out of cooler, employees lack access to a restroom.
SANTA FE BITE, 1616 St. Michael’s Drive. Approved for permit.
SWEENEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 521 Airport Road. Cited for problem with dishwasher, problem with pest entry.
SWEET WATER HARVEST KITCHEN, 1512 Pacheco. Cited for food in temperature danger zone, problem with refrigerator temperatures.
STARBUCKS, 780 St. Michael’s Drive. Cited for sinks not sealed to walls, bucket on dusty ice machine.
TORTILLA FLATS, 3139 Cerrillos Road. No violations.
