For the period ending Oct. 10. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
BROOKDALE, 640 Alta Vista. Cited for food residue on can opener, residue on soda dispenser, problem with hot-holding meatballs.
BULL RING, 150 Washington. Cited for lack of sanitizer, utensils stored improperly, general cleaning needed.
CASA REAL, 1650 Galesteo St. Cited for daylight under door.
CHAPARRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 2451 Avenida Chaparral. Thermometer not working.
CHI CENTER, 40 Camino Vista Clara, Galisteo. Cited for spray bottles not labeled, foods lack date labels, some foods not at proper temperatures, unapproved scoop, lack of testing devices for sanitizer, lack of sanitizer, unapproved cooling units, crock pots not approved, mice and rat droppings in dry storage areas, general cleaning needed.
DESCARTES LABS, 100 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for some food not dated.
MCDONALD’S, 3020 Promenade. Cited for nonworking light bulb, condensation line not protected, inaccurate thermometer.
OHORI’S COFFEE, 507 Old Santa Fe Trail. Cited for scoops not stored properly, particle accumulation on ice machine, light bulbs not protected.
PALACIO CAFE, 209 E. Palace Ave. Cited for some foods not dated, lack of sanitizer test strips, spray bottle not labeled.
PIÑON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 2921 Camino de los Caballeros. Cited for unlabeled spray bottle.
RAMIREZ THOMAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3200 Calle Po Ae Pi. Cited for light bulbs out in exhaust hood.
SANTA FE PREPARATORY SCHOOL, 1101 Camino Cruz Blanca. No violations.
SITE SANTA FE, 1606 Paseo de Peralta. No violations.
SMITH’S, 2010 S. Pacheco St. Cheese Island: Cited for out-of-date items in olive bar/sale items, problem with hot-hold food temperatures, no dates or expiration labels on some foods, mouse droppings in storeroom, ice on floor in freezer, lack of sanitizer setup. Meat market: Cited for some thermometers not working, no sanitizer, leaking sink, excessive particle accumulation along wall and coving. Seafood market: Cited for some thermometers not available, no air gap at floor drain.
STARBUCKS AT SMITHS, 2010 S. Pacheco St. Cited for use of
cellphones in food-handling areas, lack of sanitizer, cleaning needed around plumbing.
TACOS Y MAS, 1260 Siler Road. Cited for some items lacking date labels, some foods at improper temperatures, spray bottles not labeled.
YAMAS, 2411 Cerrillos Road. Approved for permit.
