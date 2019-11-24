For the period ending Nov. 21. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
ANDIAMO, 322 Garfield St. Cited for stacking raw chicken over cooked food.
CHILI’S BAR AND GRILL, 3795 Cerrillos Road. Cited for general cleaning needed.
DPS TRINITY SVCS GROUP, 4491 Cerrillos Road. Cited for some prepped foods needing date labels, food on floor in walk-in cooler.
EL NIDO, 1577 Bishops Lodge Road. Cited for food held longer than seven days.
FLORES DEL SOL HEADSTART, 5600 Lower Agua Fría. Cited for oven and stove not operating properly.
JAVA JOE’S, 2801 Rodeo Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer in dish machine, dish wash station not sealed to wall.
MCDONALD’S, 1007 S. St Francis Drive. Construction approved for front of building.
NEW MEXICO HARD CIDER, 505 Cerrillos Road. Cited for lack of paper towels at hand sink, general cleaning needed.
OPTUNIA, 922 Shoofly St. No violations.
PANDA EXPRESS, 500 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for coolers and freezes lack internal thermometers, various sources of possible food contamination exposure.
RIO CHAMA STEAKHOUSE, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail. Cited for lack of sanitizer, foods in coolers lacking date labels, dry food containers lacking labels, mice droppings in dry storage area, coolers and freezers lacking internal thermometers, general cleaning needed, leaking condensation line.
SHELL CONVENIENCE STORE, 401 Cerrillos Road. Cited for meat thawed at improper temperature, personal drinks in cooler, utensils stored improperly, lack of sanitizer, no labels on spray bottles, lack of hair restraint.
SOCIAL KITCHEN AND BAR, 725 Cerrillos Road. Cited for improper use of hand sink, eggs stored improperly, refrigerators and freezers lacking functional thermometers, sanitizer not set up, particle accumulation on ice machine.
TIERRA VERDE JUICERY, 851 W. San Mateo Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer test strips, dish machine not reaching proper sanitizer temperature, eggs not stored properly, sink calking needing replacement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.