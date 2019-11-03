For the period ending Oct. 31. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
AMY BIEHL COMMUNITY SCHOOL, 310 Avenue del Sur. Cited for condensation line not protected, light bulb in cooler is out.
DINNER FOR TWO, 106 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for improper stacking of raw beef over raw fish.
DION’S, 4980 Promenade Blvd. Cited for no straw in drink in refrigerator, no designated area for damaged, recalled or spoiled products, shavings on PVC equipment may fall into food, leaky dish machine.
DOMINO’S PIZZA, 3530 Zafarano Drive. Cited for lack of sanitizer bucket and wipe cloths, lack of internal thermometers, no gloves used creating pizza.
ELDORADO COMMUNITY SCHOOL, 2 Avenida Torreon. Cited for exhaust hood not working properly, sewage smell in dish room area.
EL PAISANO, 3140 Cerrillos Road. (Deli) Cited for particle accumulation on nonfood contact surfaces, sanitizer not at proper concentration. (Meat) Cited for lack of sanitizer, general cleaning needed, hand sink blocked.
LOKO MIX, 4250 Cerrillos. Cited for no date labels on some food, lack of sanitizer, some utensils not properly stored, roaches present, water and sodas stored on floor, some equipment not approved.
SABOR PERUANO, 163 Paseo de Peralta. Cited for dishes in hand sink.
SECRETO BAR, 210 Don Gaspar. Cited for lack of posted pet policy.
SUNRISE FAMILY RESTAURANT, 1851 St. Michael’s Drive. Cited for improper cooling of potatoes. (Catering) No violations.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.