For the period ending Nov. 14. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during the inspections.
APPLEBEE’S, 4246 Cerrillos. Cited for personal food not in designated area, no labels on some foods.
ATRISCO CAFE, 193 Paseo de Peralta. Cited for personal food stored in cooler, particle accumulation on ice machine and on and under some equipment, utensils stored improperly.
EL PARASOL, 1833 Cerrillos Road. Cited for some foods lack date labels, food scoop stored improperly.
FLYING TORTILLA, 4250 Cerrillos Road. Cited for spray bottles not labeled, utensils not stored properly, problem with back door weather stripping, floors, some equipment needs cleaning.
KITCHEN ANGELS, 1222 Siler Road. No violations.
L’OLIVIER, 229 Galisteo St. Cited for food in refrigerator in temperature danger zone.
LUCKY GOAT, 500 Sandoval St. Approved for permit.
MUCITO GOURMET SANDWICH, 1711G Llano St. Cited for general cleaning needed,
NOISY WATER WINERY, 219 W. San Francisco St. Cited for no Certified Food Protection Manager on site, lack of sanitizer, some foods lack date labels.
REAL BURGER EXPRESS, 2641½ Cerrillos Road. Cited for beverages stored on floor, lack of sanitizer, thermometers lack batteries.
REMIX AUDIO BAR, 101 W. Marcy St. No violations.
SAVEUR RESTAURANT, 204 Montezuma. No violations.
SUBWAY, 540 Cordova Road. Cited for scoop stored improperly, improper thawing, lack of sanitizer, food on floor in walk-in freezer.
THE TEAHOUSE, 944 E. Palace Ave. Cited for some food in temperature danger zone.
TOMASITA’S, 500 S. Guadalupe St. Cited for personal food stored in cooler, utensils stored improperly, hand station not sealed to wall.
