For the period ending March 5. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 505-827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
CANYON VISTA COOKING, 1314 Rufina Circle. Cited for problem with refrigerator door gasket, refrigerator is missing a light.
CHOW’S, 720 St. Michael’s Drive. No violations noted.
EL PARASOL, 298 Dinosaur Trail. Cited for sinks not sealed to wall, leaky sink, no covered receptacle for sanitary napkins, rusted shelving, floors are missing paint in food prep area.
INDIA HOUSE, 2501 Cerrillos Road. Cited for problem with hot-holding temperature.
KAFFEE HAUS, 1599 S. St Francis Drive. Cited for light fixture not shielded, gap under door.
LA LECHERIA, 101 W. Market St. Cited for dish machine water not getting hot enough to sanitize.
LONG JOHN SILVER'S, 3257 Cerrillos Road. Cited for particle accumulation on ice machine and floor, hood light bulb is out.
SANTA FE BREWING CO., 510 Galisteo St. No violations.
SPEEDWAY, 1229 Cerrillos Road. Cited for food-handler cards not available for inspection, loose faucet at hand sink, lack of sanitizer test strips, black biological growth on ceiling of walk-in refrigerator, growth on fan guards.
TACO BELL, 1201 Cerrillos Road. Cited for window cashier touched her hands to mouth and then bagged and touched French fries with bare hands, cashier coughed into his hands and then continued to wipe eating trays without washing his hands.
TACO BELL, 3029 Cerrillos Road. No violations.
WENDY’S, 2774 Sawmill Road. Cited for worker touched money and then touched fries without washing hands.
