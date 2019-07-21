For the period ending July 11. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
B&B BAKERY, 38 Burro Alley. No violations.
BACKROAD PIZZA, 1807 Second St. Cited for chemical spray bottles not labeled.
BISTRO 315, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail. Cited for refrigerator food at improper temperature.
BLUE CORN CAFE, 133 Water St. Cited for windows lack screens, utensils improperly stored, no sanitizer in dishwasher, eggs stored improperly, general cleaning needed.
BURRITO CO., 111 Washington Ave. Cited for hand sink blocked with dishes, no dates on some foods, meat not thawing properly, sink not attached to wall properly, general cleaning needed.
CHICAGO DOG EXPRESS, 600 Cerrillos Road. No violations noted.
FIREHOUSE SUBS, 3777 Cerrillos Road. Cited for pickles not at proper storage temperature, no feminine napkin dispenser in restroom.
MAMUNIA CAFE, 130 Lincoln Ave. Cited for sink not sealed to wall, no sanitizer in use, sink is leaking, particle accumulation on ice machine,
MARKET STREET, 600 N. Guadalupe St. Produce department cited for hand sink blocked, lack of sanitizer, condensation line not protected, particle accumulation under storage racks in walk-in cooler.
MARY ESTHER GONZALES SENIOR CENTER, 1121 Alto St. Cited for refrigeration and freezer units lacking internal thermometers, missing ceiling tiles, window/door opening lacking proper screening, flour scoop improperly stored.
MCDONALD’S, 6419 Airport Road. Cited for plumbing drains have insufficient air gaps, food conveyor belt needed more cleaning.
OUMI SUSHI AT SPROUTS, 199 Paseo de Peralta. No violations cited.
PIZZA CENTRO, 418 Cerrillos Road. Cited for improper cooler temperature, mice droppings and signs of rodent activity, general cleaning needed.
PIZZA 9, 6714 Airport Road. Cited for blocked hand sink, green chili thawed improperly, back door not kept closed.
RISING STARS LEARNING CENTER, 1425 Agua Fria St. No violations.
SANTA FE COUNTRY CLUB RESTAURANT, 3950 Country Club Road. No violations.
SANTA FE SPIRITS, 308 Read St. Cited for lack of sanitizer, ants in bar area, dish machine not sanitizing properly
SECOND STREET BREWERY, 2920 Rufina St. Cited for unlabeled bleach spray bottle, particle accumulation on ice machine,
SUBWAY, 5041 Main St. Cited for food temperature in danger zone, missing ceiling tiles, sanitizer not at proper concentration.
THE COMPOUND, 653 Canyon Road. Cited for problems with hot and cold holding temperatures, some food not dated, particle accumulation on ice machine, general cleaning needed.
THE KITCHEN NYC BAKERY, 1807 Second St. No violations.
THAI BISTRO, 7 Caliente Road. Approved to open.
THUNDERBIRD BAR AND GRILL, 50 Lincoln Ave. Cited for cellphones not in designated areas, ground beef stored above fish.