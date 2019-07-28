For the period ending July 25. To file a complaint call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
AMMA CENTER, 48 Stone Cabin Road. No violations.
BURGER KING, 3478 Zafarano Drive. Manager advised to install approved screen door, hire pest control company or keep door shut to eliminate insect infestation, and train employees.
CHOPSTIX, 238 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for flying insect in food prep area because of open door.
COUNTER CULTURE, 930 Baca St. Cited for lack of sanitizer, window screens not properly attached, some food at improper temperatures, general cleaning needed.
DOMINOS, 1014 St. Francis Drive. Cited for lack of sanitizer.
FIRE & HOPS, 222 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for spray bottles not labeled, lack of sanitizer.
FRESHIES JUICES, Santa Fe Plaza. Cited for utensils improperly stored, problem with food waste disposal, person at inspection lacks food-handler card and lacks required knowledge, cut watermelon not protected from insects.
HOTEL DE SANTA FE, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Cited for cornbread not cooled properly.
LOYAL HOUND, 730 St. Michael’s Drive. Approved for permit under new ownership.
MAMA WORLD, 3134 Rufina St. Cited for employee drink in prep area with no lid or straw.
PIZZA CENTRO, 7 Avenida Vista Grande. Cited for some foods not dated, hand sink drain not connected, lack of air gap at sink.
REVOLUTION BAKERY, 418 Cerrillos Road. Approved for permit.
WOK CUISINE, 2800 Cerrillos Road. Cited for cooling units lack internal thermometer, dirty exhaust hoods, refrigeration unit needs repair, particle accumulation on nonfood contact surfaces.