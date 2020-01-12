For the period ending January 9. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
AFC SUSHI, 3001 St. Francis Drive. No violations noted.
ALLSUP’S, 3000 Cerrillos Road. Cited for problems with uses of sink.
ALLSUP’S, 4200 Cerrillos Road. Cited for several areas that need cleaning.
ATALAYA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 721 Camino Cabra. No violations.
BAJA TACOS, 2018 Cerrillos Road. Cited for personal drinks in food service area, eggs not stored properly, sanitizer not set up.
BELL TOWER, 100 E. San Francisco St. Cited for sinks not sealed to wall.
EL CHILE TOREADO, 807 Early St. Cited for lack of sanitizer, general cleaning needed.
FELIPE’S TACOS, 1711 Llano St. No violations.
FIESTA OAXACA, 135 W. Palace Ave. Cited for lack of hand cleaner, no paper towels at hand sink, some foods lacking date label, lack of sanitizer, general cleaning needed.
JAVA JOE’S, 1248 Siler Road. Cited for personal drinks in food service area, particle accumulation on ice machine, some food items lack date labels, chile thawed at room temperature.
LA CHOZA, 905 Alarid St. Cited for employee failing to wash hands before putting on new pair of gloves, cup used as scoop.
LA FIESTA LOUNGE, 100 E. San Francisco St. Cited for problem with hot and cold holding temperature, food thawed improperly, sinks not sealed to wall, several areas needing cleaning.
LOS SOLERAS, 5011 Los Soleras Drive. Cited for eggs and meat stored improperly, sanitizer not at proper level.
MINI SUPER PELICIAS, 4641 Airport Road. Cited for dishes in hand sink, problem with hot and cold holding temperatures, no date labels on ready-to-eat food, some food stored on floor, no sanitizer set up, leaking hand sink.
