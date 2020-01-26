For the period ending Jan. 23. To file a complaint call the state Environmental Department at 827-1840. Most noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
HILTON SANTA FE HISTORIC PLAZA, 100 Sandoval St. Previous violations corrected.
SUNRISE SPRING BLUE HERON, 242 Los Pinon Road. Cited for food stored on floor, floors and vents need cleaning. (SAGE) Cited for lack of sanitizer.
HOUSE FOOD SERVICE, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail. Approved for permit. (Downstairs) Cited for lack of sanitizer.
PIZZA CENTRO, 3470 Zafarano Drive. Cited for some foods lack date labels, lack of sanitizer, no test strips for cleaning solution, raw eggs and beef not properly stored, dust on vents, grease and particle accumulation on vent hood, problem with sink, particle accumulation on ceiling, floors and walls, particle accumulation on and under equipment.
TACO BELL, 1201 Cerrillos Road. No violations.
YOUTH WORKS, 334 Los Pinos Road. Cited for particle accumulations on ceilings, walls and floors.
RC BAKING, 51 Mustang Mesa. No violations.
BREAD SHOP, 1708 Lena St. Approved for permit.
ICONIK COFFEE, 202 Galisteo St. Cited for improper sanitizer mixture.
KIDS KITCHEN, 1409 Monterey. Cited for lack of employee sickness policy, no certified food protection manager, low sanitizer in dish machine, no thermometer in hot dog holder, saran wrap box is absorbent and has food buildup.
MUCHO GUSTO, 839 Paseo de Peralta. Cited for some foods not dated.
LAS PALOMAS, 460 W. San Francisco St. Cited for lack of sanitizer, sink not properly sealed to wall.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.