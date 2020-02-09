For the period ending Feb. 6. To file a complaint call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
AGAPO COFFEE AND TEA, 1650 St. Michael’s Drive. Approved for permit.
ALLSUP’S, 1899 St. Michael’s Drive. Cited for general cleaning needed.
ALLSUP’S, 305 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for personal food and drinks in prep area, general cleaning needed.
BURGER KING, 100 N. St. Francis Drive. Cited for ice machine needs thorough cleaning, guitar pick in ice machine, drain needs repairs,
EL CASTILLO RETIREMENT CENTER, 250 E. Alameda St. No violations.
FAST AND REAL BURRITOS, 2207 Cerrillos Road. Cited for eggs improperly stored, some foods lack date labels, no hot water at hand sink, food stored on floors, lack of sanitizer test strips, dry storage area needs general cleaning.
FAST AND REAL BURRITOS, 5741 Airport Road. Cited for steam table needs fixing, no soap at hand sink, sanitizer not at proper concentration.
LA POSADA DE SANTA FE, 330 E. Palace Ave. Cited for employee touched ready-to-eat food without gloves.
OSTERIA D'ASSISI, 58 Federal Place. Cited for plastic cup used as scoop, no paper towels at hand sink, food buildup on dented can, problem with shell stock tags, mineral/fungus buildup on ice machine (repeat violation), food buildup on can opener, broken windows (repeat violation) some food in temperature danger zone, some food lacks date labels, no consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods (repeat violation) food thawed at improper temperature, inaccurate thermometer (repeat violation), lack of stem thermometer, bulk food containers not labeled (repeat violation), bird droppings in and around dumpster area (repeat violation), old food buildup on line cooler and stored improperly (repeat violation), no separate area for damaged, spoiled or recalled products, lack of hair restraints, saran wrap boxes are absorbent and have food buildup, sinks not sealed to walls, wines stored under unshielded sewer lines, some maintenance records lacking.
SUBWAY, 554 Guadalupe St. Cited for personal food in prep area, lack of sanitizer, dust on ceiling, air vents, particle accumulation on floor, some employees lack food-handler cards, no certified food protection manager.
