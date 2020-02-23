For the period ending Feb. 20. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
ALARM CLOCK CAFÉ, 2100 Yucca St. Cited for some foods lack date labels, cold holding unit not holding temperatures.
BREAD SHOP, 1708 Lena St. Cited for failure to use proper scoop.
BUFFALO WILD WINGS, 3501 Zafarano Drive. Cited for disconnected sink drain.
BURGER KING, 100 N. St. Francis Drive. Previous violations corrected.
CAKES CORNER CAFÉ, 228 Old Santa Fe Trail. Approved for permit.
CREPAS OH, 1382 Vegas Verde. Cited for some foods not dated, no weather stripping on back door, lack of sanitizer, improper air gap at sink, several areas need cleaning.
DAIRY QUEEN, 4250 Cerrillos Road. Cited for some foods lack date label, several areas need cleaning, routinely checking for pests.
DINNER FOR TWO, 106 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for bird droppings in and around dumpster, improper ground for dumpster and grease drum, overflowing dumpster, buildup of trash around facility.
FUSION TACOS, 1330 Cerrillos Road. Cited for some foods lack date labels.
HARRY'S ROADHOUSE, 96B Old Las Vegas Highway. Cited for cups and bowls used as scoops, lack of sanitizer, doors lack weather stripping, condensation line lacks protection, several areas need cleaning.
HOME RUN PIZZA, 2801 Rodeo Road. Cited for lack of certified food protection manager, personal food and drink in prep areas, no paper towels at hand sink, some foods lack date labels, spray bottles not labeled, no internal thermometers in coolers and freezer units, back door lacks weather stripping, signs of pest droppings, lack of hair restraints, leaky sink, lack of sanitizer, burned-out light bulbs, lights lack protection, general cleaning needed.
KFC, 3295 Cerrillos Road. Cited for chicken improperly thawed, inaccurate thermometer, and no sanitizer test strips, no hot water at hand sink.
LA COMUNIDAD DE LOS NINOS, 1121 Alto St. Cited for utensils stored improperly, back door not flush with the ground.
POSA'S EL MERENDERO, 1513 Rodeo Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer, several areas need cleaning.
RICE VILLAGE, 4250 Cerrillos Road. Cited for blocked hand sink, eggs stored improperly, personal food stored with food for sale, some foods not dated, ice scoop stored improperly, lack of sanitizer, and ice machine drain pipes need repairing, ice machine and cooler need cleaning.
SANTA FE KITCHEN, 3668 Cerrillos Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer, improper hot and cold holding temperatures for salsa and mayo, foods lack date labels, hand sink blocked, lack of hand towels, several areas need cleaning, lack of thermometer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.