For the period ending Jan. 29. To file a complaint call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most of the noted violations were corrected during the inspections.
ARROYO VINO FINE WINES, 218 Camino La Tierra. Cited for lack of certified food protection manager, no straw in employee drink, ice pooling and dripping in freezer (repeat violation), food in container in temperature danger zone, broken thermometer in walk-in freezer (repeat violation), inaccurate ambient thermometer, food stored on floor, unapproved bulk containers, opened dumpster lids.
BON APPETIT, 83 A Van Nu Po Road. Cited for light bulbs needed in some areas, sink needs to be resealed
CLEOPATRA CAFÉ, 3482 Zafarano Drive. Previous violations corrected.
CONTINENTAL, 45 Los Pinos. Approved for permit.
FRENCH PASTRY SHOP, 100 E. San Francisco St. Cited for food buildup on can opener and meat slicer (repeat violation), food in temperature danger zone, lack of date labels on some food (repeat violation), ice bucket and beans stored on floor (repeat violation), lack of hair restraints, soiled towels, lack of hair restraints, wet cloth towel in prep area, knives stored improperly, utensils stored improperly, sink not sealed to the wall
HILL TOP BAR AND GRILL, 750 N. St Francis Drive. Cited for no paper towels at hand sink, some foods in cooler lack date labels, no internal thermometers in cooler/freezer, general cleaning needed.
IL PIATTO, 95 W Marcy St. Cited for lack of place for personal food and drink, some food lacks dates, general cleaning needed.
INN OF THE FIVE GRACES, 150 E. De Vargas St. Cited for particle accumulation on ice machine, hood filters need cleaning.
LINKS BAR AND GRILL, 205 Caja Del Rio. No violations.
MARKET STREET, 600 N. Guadalupe (Bakery). Cited for general cleaning needed. (Deli) lack of sanitizer in chicken fry area, particle buildup in several areas.
MINE SHAFT TAVERN, 2846 N.M. 14. Cited for flour utensils stored improperly, pizza flour bin not labeled, hand sink not properly sealed to wall, lack of sanitizer, lack of sanitizer test strips, general cleaning needed.
PAPER DOSA, 551 W. Cordova Road. No violations.
ROSHI SUSHI, 2308 Cerrillos Road. Cited for no labels on rice bins.
ROSHI SUSHI, 2110 S. Pacheco. Cited for lack of sanitizer, cooler lacks thermometers, particle accumulation on touch points and drain.
SAN MARCOS CAFE, 3877 N.M. 14. Cited for lack of sanitizer, utensils stored improperly.
SMITH’S, 2308 Cerrillos Road. (Bakery) Cited for cooler/freezer lacks thermometer, condensation line not protected, general cleaning needed. (Deli) Prep sink not sealed to wall, lack of sanitizer in food prep area, lack of thermometers in coolers/freezers, lack of proper air gap at sinks. (Meat market) Cited for lack of sanitizer in cut room, particle buildup in several areas.
TAQUERIA ADELITAS, 3565 Cerrillos Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer, lack of hand soap, eggs stored improperly, lack of paper towels, problem with temperature of salsa bar, dishes in hand sink, no date labels on some foods, spoiled food in cooler, evidence of pests, no thermometers in coolers, general cleaning needed, personal care items improperly stored
THE COMPOUND, 653 Canyon Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer, some foods lack date labels.
THE PANTRY, 1820 Cerrillos Road. Cited for lack of date labels on some foods, general cleaning needed.
THE SHED, 113 E. Palace Ave. Cited for lack of hand-wash signage, danger zone, low or no sanitizer in wash bucket, gaps in door, lack of hair restraints, wet cloth towel in food prep area, knives improperly stored, broken equipment, mineral buildup on ice machine, no covered receptacle for sanitary napkins, absorbent floors.
UPPER CRUST PIZZA, 329 Old Santa Fe Trail. Cited for personal items in food prep areas, some foods not handled with gloves, tongs or deli tissue, ice scoop not properly stored.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.