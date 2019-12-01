For the period ending Nov. 28. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during the inspections.
ALLSUP’S, 650 Cerrillos Road. Cited for problem with sanitizer, ice machine, cooler door need cleaning.
CAFE ATALAYA, 66 E. San Francisco St. Cited for personal food improperly stored, hand sink improperly used, some foods not dated, medicine stored near food, problem with food display, lack of hair restraints, some utensils stored improperly.
CAFE CASTRO’S, 2811 Cerrillos. No violations.
CASA NOVA CUSTOM CATERING. 1314 Rufina Circle. Cited for hole in ceiling.
CRACKIN CRAB, 604 N. Guadalupe St. Cited for no dates on some food, leaking sink.
ECONO LODGE, 3752 Cerrillos Road. Cited for hand sink not properly located, lack of sanitizer, ant bait in food storage area.
MEOW WOLF, 1352 Rufina Circle. Cited for personal food stored improperly, lack of sanitizer, mold and mildew on ice machine, ice scoop stored improperly.
PAPA’S TOFFEE, 967 Verdinal Lane. Approved for permit.
REGAL CINEMAS, 3474 Zafarano Drive. Cited for lack of sanitizer, no internal thermometers in coolers, spray bottles not properly labeled.
SENOR RABBITS, various locations. No violations.
SHAKE FOUNDATION, 631 Cerrillos Road. Cited for some food not dated, eggs improperly stored, ice cream freezer not working properly, food stored on floor, condensation line not protected, open back door, freezer lacks internal thermometer, water pooling on floor, ice cream not in freezer.
TAQUERIA ARGELIA, various locations. Cited for raw meat stored improperly.
THE FOOD DEPOT, 1222A Siler Road. Cited for eggs stored improperly, chemical bottles not labeled.
YIN YANG CHINESE RESTAURANT, 417 Cerrillos Road. Cited for problem with food temperature in walk-in refrigerator.
