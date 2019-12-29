For the period ending Dec. 24. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during the inspections.
COWGIRL BBQ, 3195 S. Guadalupe St. Cited for some food in refrigerator in temperature danger zone.
COWGIRL BBQ CATERING, 3195 S. Guadalupe St. No violations.
SAUCY FALAFAL, 1829 Hopi Road. Cited for kitchen needs more cleaning.
TUNE-UP CAFÉ, 1115 Hickox St. Cited for dish machine not dispensing sanitizer, utensils improperly stored, lack of sanitizer test strips, general cleaning needed, some foods in cooler not dated.
