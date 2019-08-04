For the period ending Aug. 1. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
BBQ DUNN RIGHT, 106 Taos St. No violations.
INDIA HOUSE, 2501 Cerrillos Road. Cited for food cooled improperly.
LA COCINA DE CLARA, 4350 Airport Road. Cited for facility lacking certified manager and food handler’s card, lack of sanitizer, coolers and freezer lack internal thermometers, salsa not at proper temperature, some foods lacked date labels.
MILAGRO MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1720 Llano Road. No violations noted.
PALETERIA LIMON, 4434 Airport Road. Cited for improper hot-holding temperature for corn.
PLAZA RESTAURANT, 54 Lincoln Ave. Cited for food cooled improperly.
SANTACAFE, 231 Washington Ave. Approved for permit
SONIC, 2861 Cerrillos Road. Cited for lack of sanitizer, general cleaning needed, coolers, ice machine and walk-in freezer need repair.
SUNFLOWER FARMERS MARKET, 3201 Zafarano Drive. Cited for problem with watermelon sold-by date.
VINAIGRETTE, 709 Don Cubero. Cited for small chip in glassware.