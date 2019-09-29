For the period ending Sept. 26. To file a complaint, call the state Environment Department at 827-1840. Most violations were corrected during inspections.
CAFE DE ARTISTA, 223 1/2 Canyon Road. Cited for lack of paper towels at hand sink.
CAFE SONDER, 3265 Guadalupe St. Cited for some food in temperature danger zone.
CASA CHIMAYO, 409 Water St. Cited for lack of sanitizer in dish machine.
CHAPOS TACOS, 2101 Cerrillos Road. Cited for foods in freezer not properly stored.
CHEZ MAMOU, 217 E. Palace Ave. Cited for cold-holding food in temperature danger zone.
CLEOPATRA’S, 418 Cerrillos Road. Cited for no sanitizer in dish machine.
DION’S, 851 Promenade Blvd. Approved for permit.
ESTEVAN RESTAURANT, 125 Washington Ave. Cited for food buildup on floors.
GONZALEZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, Cited for dish machine not reaching hot enough temperature, lack of eat test strips for dish machine, gap at bottom of rear door.
MURPHY EXPRESS, 3155 Cerrillos Road. Cited for waters stored on floor.
NEW MEXICO CD TRAINING ACADEMY, 4337 New Mexico 14. Cited for eggs stored improperly, flour and sugar containers not labeled, condensation lines not wrapped, utensils improperly stored, sinks not sealed to wall, inadequate lighting in walk-in cooler.
SAGE DINING SERVICES, 1160 Camino Cruz Blanca. Cited for dishes in hand sink.
SANTO NINO REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL, 23 College Ave. Cited for mineral and grease buildup on trays.
SPEEDWAY, 2774 Sawmill. Cited for particle accumulation on ice machine, lack of sanitizer.
THE LUNCH BOX, 5233 Via del Sol. Approved for permit.
THE SANTA FE SCHOOL OF COOKING, 125 Guadalupe St. Cited for unusable test strips.
THORNBURG, 2300 N. Ridgetop Road. Cited for improper use of gloves, prepped food not dated.
TONIC, 103 E. Water St. Cited for ice at hand wash station.
WHOOS DONUTS, 851 B Cerrillos Road. Cited for food in temperature danger zone.