Companies that make reusable, snakelike cameras to examine patients internally should begin making disposable versions, because the current models cannot be properly sterilized and have spread infections from one patient to another, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.
In the meantime, hospitals that use the instruments, called duodenoscopes, should start to transition to models with disposable components to reduce the risk of infection to patients, the agency said.
Duodenoscopes, which are used in about 500,000 procedures a year in the United States, have been implicated in hospital outbreaks sickening hundreds of patients. Tests ordered by the FDA found that 1 in 20 harbored disease-causing microbes like E. coli even after being properly cleaned.
Duodenoscopes are long fiber-optic devices that are inserted into the upper part of the small intestine through the mouth; the instruments are used in patient after patient. Though they are cleaned, they cannot be sterilized with steam heat and are instead hand-scrubbed and then put in dishwasher-like machines that use chemicals for disinfection.
The devices are indispensable for treating and diagnosing diseases of the pancreas and bile duct, but they can also transmit antibiotic-resistant infections that are difficult to treat. Medical experts have urged the FDA to force manufacturers to make the scopes safer and easier to decontaminate — or to take them off the market.
Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the agency’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, acknowledged that hospitals would have difficulty switching to different devices, and noted that removing the devices from the market altogether would create a shortage and prevent patients from getting what are often lifesaving procedures.
The risk of any given patient being infected by a contaminated scope is relatively low, he emphasized: “Patients should not cancel or delay any planned procedure without first discussing the benefits and risks with a health care professional.”
The switch may require hospitals and other health facilities to change vendors and invest in new cleaning equipment and supplies, as well as staff training.
There is no fully disposable duodenoscope available right now, but two companies are developing single-use instruments that could be on the market next year.