The recent snowstorm and frigid temperatures have brought in large numbers of dark-eyed juncos to my ground feeding area. It’s easy to understand why they are called “snowbirds”.
They arrive each morning at the crack of dawn and immediately begin feeding on the millet, sunflower chips and cracked corn that we spread on the ground and in open tray feeders the night before. They make quick work of that food and also clean up under our hanging feeders.
Providing fresh, clean water is also a great way to attract these beauties, along with a large variety of other birds. Broad, low baths are best for juncos and give every member of the flock the opportunity for a drink. And, of course, a heated bird bath is a real plus.
At night, the juncos roost in evergreens, tall grasses or brush piles. Planting native plants and those that produce seeds provide a great habitat for juncos and other bird species.
The dark-eyed junco is one of the most common birds in North America. They summer in northern North America and the mountains in the West. As winter sets in, they flood southward and to lower elevations. It is estimated the Junco population currently stands at approximately 630 million. Yes, 630 million!
They move in flocks and return to the same areas each winter. The flocks have fixed membership and hierarchy. Look for aggressive behavior at feeders as a sign of dominance.
Juncos have distinct, crisp markings (though extremely variable). They have dark eyes and a plain gray head, contrasting with a pale pinkish white bill. Their body is unstreaked gray, brown and white with a white belly. White under tail feathers flash in flight.
Their song is a short trill. Their call is a very high, hard stip. In flight, their call is a sharp, buzzy tweet.
Females choose the nest site. Typical locations include depressions on sloping ground, a rock face or in a downed tree. Around people, they have been observed nesting in or beneath buildings. Breeding season is between March and May. Three to five eggs are laid with bluish white and dark blotches. Incubation period is 11 to 14 days. The babies are fed bugs and as they grow, they transition to eating seeds, primarily.
Providing food, water and shelter will attract large numbers of juncos, and, in return, these attractive and energetic birds will provide you with great entertainment and joy.
