Fernando, a 35-year-old father of two, has crossed the border from Juárez to El Paso to donate blood plasma twice a week, every week, for two years straight. He has a dark scar on both arms where the needle pricks, but he considers it a small price to pay for the $400 a month he earns “donating” plasma in the U.S.
The money helps feed his family.
“I have so many expenses,” said Fernando, who asked that his last name not be published. “I have to fix my truck. I have to pay the bills of the house. I have two kids in school. It’s a lot. It’s stressful, and I have to make money somehow.”
The U.S. exports $21 billion in plasma each year, relying on donors like Fernando — one of the approximately 10,000 Mexicans who cross the border each week to sell their blood plasma, according to documents obtained from plasma collection companies.
The U.S. supplies nearly three-quarters of the world’s plasma, which is used to make lifesaving pharmaceuticals. Some of the country’s most productive donation centers are located at the U.S.-Mexico border — often within walking distance of an international bridge.
Three multinational plasma collection companies operate in El Paso: Spain’s Grifols, U.K.-based BPL and Australia’s CSL. They lure Mexican donors to the U.S. side with monthly compensation rates that top what maquiladora assembly plants and many middle-class jobs pay in Juárez.
Fernando, for instance, earns roughly double what he’d make as a factory worker. Like many Mexican donors, he donates at the highest rate permitted, potentially risking his health and his visa.
Internal Grifols documents obtained by ARD show centers in the U.S. interior receive around 1,000 paid donations a week. But centers at the border, on average, pull in more than 2,300 donations weekly, according to an ARD calculation based on data obtained from two companies over two different weeks.
The company documents also show that the border centers rank highest nationwide in donor frequency: Grifols’ list of centers with the most “top” donors — those who donate 75 times or more per year — is led by locations at the southern border.
None of the Grifols or other centers granted on-site access, and employees who spoke with ARD requested anonymity. Employees of five Grifols locations near the border estimated Mexican nationals make up 60 percent to 90 percent of their donors each day, depending on the center.
In El Paso, just blocks from the Mexican border, people line up on Paisano Drive outside BPL for the doors to open at 9 a.m. Less than a mile away at the Grifols on Texas Avenue, a steady stream of donors walks in the front door and out the side door all morning, day and evening.
Donors are paid on debit cards. People with their elbows wrapped in cotton and first-aid tape wait in lines at El Paso’s downtown Walgreens and CVS stores to retrieve the cash before exchanging the dollars for pesos at one of the many casas de cambio in El Paso or Juárez.
If the U.S. is the world’s top exporter of source plasma, it’s in large part due to the difference in regulations that help dictate the availability of supply: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows donors to donate twice weekly, or 104 times per year, while the Council of Europe recommends a maximum of 33 donations annually.
In Mexico, it’s been illegal to donate blood products for money since 1987, after the country’s blood supply became contaminated during the HIV crisis.
The valuable components of blood plasma are the proteins it contains. The human body needs time to regenerate plasma, so donation frequency has been a matter of concern for the industry and regulators.
Dr. Peter Hellstern, director of the Center of Hemostasis and Thrombosis in Zürich, conducted one of the few existing studies on long-term, high-frequency plasma donations. He found that frequent plasma donations, up to 60 times annually, are safe as long as the donor’s health is regularly monitored.
While the FDA requires that companies test donor protein levels before every donation, donor blood is checked only once every four months for immunoglobulin G, the most important antibody — and there is no defined minimum level. That’s not often enough to ensure a donor’s immune system isn’t compromised, Hellstern said.
“Because of this, the donor can begin having a depletion of important proteins, which defend the body against diseases,” he said.
The companies and FDA say the procedure is safe for both donors and recipients.
The FDA regulates plasma donations “to assure the safety and potency of the blood product and the health of the donor,” according to an emailed statement. “There are many safeguards in place, including the use of donor screening with specific questions about a donor’s health, testing donations for certain infectious agents, and requiring that plasma-derived products are subject to pathogen inactivation procedures.”
Fernando and two other high-frequency donors agreed to have their blood protein levels tested in a private laboratory in Ciudad Juárez, a study supervised by Hellstern.
The tests, performed by Quest Diagnostics, revealed all three donors had blood protein levels below the norm of the local population, taking their respective ages and weights into account. Christian Cumplido, clinical pathologist and medical director of Quest Diagnostics, reported the results to Fernando in May.
“The chronic nature of the donations and the frequency obviously has resulted in a loss of proteins,” Cumplido told him.
If Fernando wasn’t careful, Cumplido said, his blood could end up resembling that of someone with an autoimmune disease.
Plasma is harvested through a process called apheresis, which can take one to two hours.
Once a donor’s vein is tapped, a machine extracts whole blood into a centrifuge and spins it into its separate components. Red blood cells are mixed with an anticoagulant and returned to the donor’s body. Plasma is skimmed off to be processed and sold on the world market.
The U.S. exported 22 million liters of plasma in 2018, 89 percent of which went to Austria, Germany, Spain and Sweden to be fractionated and sold globally, according to Marketing Research Bureau Inc., which tracks the industry. Much of the plasma that is exported makes its way back to the U.S. in the form of medication.
Donation centers at the border draw dedicated donors with colorful flyers and Facebook promotions in Spanish and English. The companies’ system of compensation is set up to reward those who come often.
For example, Grifols offers tiered payments that rise with consecutive donations: $25 for the first, $40 for the second, $35 for the third, $40 for the fourth, and so on. By the eighth or ninth donation, a dedicated donor like Fernando can earn $60.
“Plasma donors are compensated because of the time and commitment involved in being a regular plasma donor,” Grifols said in a statement. “This helps assure enough plasma to help treat patients around the world who need lifesaving plasma medicines. It can take as many as 1,300 donations to treat just one patient for a single year.”
At BPL, compensation increases with each second donation in a week, and the company offers bonuses for reaching the sixth and eighth donation in a month.
“Each of our centers is operated in strict accordance with all FDA and industry requirements,” BPL said in a statement.
CSL pays donors based on body weight, which determines how much plasma can be collected — between 625 mL and 800 mL per session, according to FDA rules. Donors who weigh between 110 and 149 pounds receive $20 per donation, while someone weighing 175 to 400 pounds can earn up to $40 per donation.
Both Grifols and BPL advertise earnings of more than $300 monthly; with frequent donations and earned bonuses, donors can make up to $400 a month.
The average wage in Chihuahua state, which includes Juárez, is about 8,000 pesos monthly, or less than $450, according to Mexico’s labor bureau.
Fernando can earn $80 a day laying tile in El Paso but is careful not to take jobs too often, so he doesn’t get caught violating the terms of his border crossing visa. The construction work he picks up in Juárez pays just 300 pesos per day, or $15; groceries can cost 600 pesos a week, or two days’ pay, he said.
Mexicans, including Fernando, typically cross the border using the B-1/B-2 visa — a scannable identification card that allows its holder to travel for a limited time in the borderland. It’s the most common visa issued by the U.S. State Department to Mexican border residents, and is not to be used for making money on U.S. soil.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, whose officers process people crossing the border, says plasma “donation” for compensation is a gray area.
“If people are using a B-1/B-2 visa to cross the border and earn money selling plasma, they could put that document at risk,” said Roger Maier, CBP spokesman for the El Paso field office.
Despite the doctor’s recommendation that Fernando cut back on his donations, and the risks of losing his visa, he’s still donating twice a week.
“I keep it up because I don’t have a steady job,” he said. “The gigs I get come week by week, but the plasma donations are a sure thing.”
