One of seven wren species spotted in New Mexico, Bewick’s wrens have narrow heads and long, slender bills. The wrens are at home in gardens and residential areas and have been known to eat mealworms, seeds and fruit. You can attract them to your yard by landscaping with native shrubs.
While cleaning and filling my bird bath on a recent afternoon, I heard one of my favorites, a year-round visitor. A couple of high notes were followed by distinctive lower pitched, buzzy notes and slow trills. I turned, and 2 feet away in a juniper was a Bewick’s wren, hopping from branch to branch, flicking his long tail. He had beautiful coloring with a brown back, gray belly, a long gray upright tail with darker barring and a bold white stripe over the eye.
Bewick’s have narrow heads and long, slender bills, adaptations for probing deep into crevices as they search for food, primarily insects and larvae. They do like mealworms. Occasionally, they will eat seeds and fruit in the winter. They sometimes consume pebbles and mud, perhaps for nutrients or to help with the grinding digestion of their food. After a meal, they use their twig perch as a napkin, wiping their bills as many as 100 times.
They are at home in gardens and residential areas. Attract them to your yard by landscaping with native shrubs. They like piñon-juniper shrublands. Consider putting up a nest box to attract a breeding pair. Place the box 5 to 10 feet above the ground. It is OK to place it near a building.
Males initiate the nesting process, and both sexes participate in the building process, working at it all day long and finishing it in about a week. The cup shaped nest is 1 to 2 inches deep and approximately 2 inches in diameter. It consists of sticks and grasses with a soft lining of wool, hair, feathers and plant down.
Five to seven eggs are laid, usually before June 1. The eggs are white with reddish brown or purplish spots. Hatching occurs in two weeks with fledging after another two weeks. There could be a second brood, if nesting started early in season. Normally there are 43 days between the start of the first and second brood.
While Bewick’s wrens are the most frequently spotted wren, New Mexico is blessed with six additional regularly spotted wren species, including rock, canyon, cactus, house, march and winter. Other uncommon wren visitors include Carolina, Pacific and sedge. Enjoy these wonderful birds and their big voices and equally big personalities!
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.