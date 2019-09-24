The New Mexico Department of Health will begin issuing medical cannabis cards to out-of-state residents in a timely manner, as directed by a judge in August and again Monday, according to an email from an attorney with the agency.
Following a hearing Monday in state District Court on the issue, where Judge Bryan Biedscheid refused to reconsider his August ruling that the department must issue medical cannabis cards to nonresidents, Assistant General Counsel Chris D. Woodward declined to answer a question from The New Mexican on whether the department would comply.
Biedscheid’s decision stems from a lawsuit against the Health Department, asking a judge to force the agency to follow a change in state law removing the residency requirement for the cannabis program.
The department has argued that the removal of the residency requirement was a drafting error.
In an email Tuesday to state Rep. Brian Egolf, a Santa Fe attorney who represents the plaintiffs who sued the Health Department, Woodward said the department would issue the cards.
“We apologize if there was any miscommunication with the media on this point,” Woodward wrote.
“However,” he added, “it is accurate that the Department does not believe that it is required by statute to enroll non-residents, and the Respondent will be taking an appeal and seeking a stay from the Court of Appeals which may ultimately impact the District Court’s decision.”