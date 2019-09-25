Data released this week by the state Department of Health shows New Mexico’s chronic battle with alcohol has taken a deadlier turn.
The agency reported the state experienced a 6 percent increase — from 1,461 to 1,544 alcohol-related deaths — between 2017 and 2018. Experts called the rise a significant increase that should indicate to policymakers that there remains work to be done on the problem.
Compared to campaigns to combat drug abuse, specifically opioids, “we haven’t had as concerted of an effort with alcohol,” said Dr. Michael Landen, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health.
Landen said alcohol use often is normalized, noting it can be found at a variety of functions.
“In some groups, a social situation without alcohol, a party without alcohol, is not a true party,” he said. “The whole message seems to be: ‘Alcohol is part of our lives, and we’re not going to critique that.’ ”
However, Landen added, “We really have to view [heavy use and binge drinking] as significant problems that lead to significant consequences, including death.”
Between 2014 and 2018, about 34 percent of alcohol-related deaths in New Mexico stemmed from chronic liver disease, Landen said. Fifteen percent were from alcohol dependence, or alcohol use disorder; 9 percent were due to motor vehicle-related crashes; 9 percent were tied to a drug overdose.
Eight percent of alcohol-related deaths were due to an injury — usually related to a fall — or suicide; 5 percent were homicide; 4 percent were alcohol poisoning; and 1 percent was from liver cancer, Landen said.
According to the Department of Health’s new data, McKinley and Rio Arriba counties had the highest percentage of deaths, while Harding and Los Alamos counties has the lowest.
Almost all alcohol-related deaths in the state are directly linked to excessive drinking, Landen said.
For women, heavy drinking is considered more than seven drinks a week; for men, it’s 14 drinks, a news release from the health department said Wednesday. Meanwhile, when a woman consumes more than four drinks during one occasion, and a man consumes more than five, it’s considered binge drinking.
Landen said a big step toward reducing alcohol abuse and alcohol-related deaths would be to implement policies that reduce hours when alcohol can be purchased. He also said New Mexico could consider implementing a higher liquor tax in hopes of reducing consumption.
Health Department spokesman David Morgan said the department runs various treatment programs across the state to address alcohol abuse, but Landen said local governments should consider doing more in terms of prevention.
“We really haven’t done enough as a state to make a dent in this problem,” Landen said.