People suffering coronavirus symptoms will not be charged for testing or treatments under an emergency rule issued late Thursday by the state insurance superintendent in the latest effort to curb the spread of the highly infectious strain in New Mexico.
State Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal cited the governor's declaration of a health emergency Wednesday to justify issuing the order with no public hearings or comments from insurers who will bear the full costs of COVID-19 tests and medical care.
The rule only applies to those whose health care plans cover major medical expenses. Those with limited coverage or who are uninsured must enroll in a plan that pays for coronavirus testing and treatments, such as a program for low-income residents.
The rule comes as the number of New Mexicans who have tested positive for the virus continues to rise, with the count at 10 as of Friday night. The World Health Organization has declared the virus a worldwide pandemic.
If the rule was delayed to hold public hearings, infected people in the meantime might not get tested because of the potential costs, Toal stated in the order.
"While cost-shared requirements are intended to discourage policyholders from unnecessarily using health-care resources," the order says, "those same cost-sharing requirements may have the unintended consequence of discouraging policyholders from seeking testing or treatment when necessary ... thus endangering not only themselves but others with whom they may come into contact."
The emergency rule not only exempts patients from copayments and deductibles for COVID-19 tests and treatments, but for flu, pneumonia and any infectious disease that poses a public health threat.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated in a news conference earlier this week that she was looking to have New Mexico follow suit with states like California and Washington, which had used their emergency health orders to mandate that insurers waive charges for infectious disease testing and care.
“We are not going to have surprise billing, we are not going to create hardships," Lujan Grisham said. "We don’t want New Mexicans not calling, not trying to get a test. … We don’t want any of that. We want a robust public health response."
The rule will remain in effect for two to six months. It calls for a future statutory amendment requiring insurers to waive fees for these types of tests and treatments.
Toal also issued an order to require health insurers to inform members on limited plans that they may incur hefty, uncovered costs for COVID-19 treatments.
The insurers must tell these members about other health care options geared for lower-income residents, such as the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid or the "High Risk Pool."
It's in the public interest for those who do not have major medical coverage to understand the options for obtaining coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the order says.
