Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order allowing state employees to take up to 12 weeks paid parental leave, the governor's office announced Tuesday.
The executive order, signed a day before the start of the new decade, would allow state workers such paid leave for the first time in state history, according to Lujan Grisham's office. Parents who adopt a child would also be able to take the leave under the new policy, which takes effect Wednesday.
It covers workers at all state departments.
"Ensuring that families have time to bond with and care for their children is incredibly important," Lujan Grisham said in a statement Tuesday.
"That this was not in place for state employees before is a shame, and I am proud that we are making the situation right," the governor continued. "It’s important to me that we set a positive standard in state government, continuing to establish the state as family-friendly and taking action to ensure a healthy and responsible workplace for New Mexico state government families."
