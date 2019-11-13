Government claims Roger Stone ‘undermined’ Russia inquiry

Roger Stone with his wife Nydia Stone, right, leave federal court Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, wanted to contact Jared Kushner in order to "debrief" the president's son-in-law about hacked emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, a former Trump campaign aide said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)